Connect Ubuntu VM to a Fortigate VM within ESXi

COVID-19 has prompted many businesses to relook their existing infrastructures, especially within the telecommunication (telecoms) industry. With physical interactions among people cut down to a minimum, the telecom industry was then faced with the challenging issue of providing a seamless experience to help keep people connected while apart. The industry has risen to the challenges thrown its way by the pandemic. As remote work continued, Singapore still remained well connected online with the wireless broadband penetration rate holding steady at 173.2% and mobile penetration reaching 148.2% at the end of 2020, according to the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

