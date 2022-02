Lost Ark the new free to play game created by the development team at Smilegate RPG and launched via Amazon Games has already passed 1 million concurrent players on steam just 24-hour is after its launch. This sets the game in steam history as the second most played game with concurrent player stats. Amazon has collaborated with Smilegate RPG to bring the Lost Ark game, which already has a large player base in the East to the West.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO