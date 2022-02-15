Pep Guardiola demands more from Manchester City despite ‘perfect result’

Ralf Rangnick said Manchester United's fightback from blowing another half-time lead to beat Leeds 4-2 was the "best possible response" his side could give to reports of dressing room unrest. Stories that Cristiano Ronaldo was set to replace Harry Maguire as United captain for the rest of the season were dismissed as "nonsense" by Rangnick this week. Maguire responded by opening the scoring on 34 minutes before Bruno Fernandes added a second on the stroke of half-time. Lost leads have been a feature of Rangnick's interim spell in charge and United were punished for another slow start to a second half as Rodrigo's fortunate cross and substitute Raphinha brought Leeds level.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO