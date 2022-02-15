Pep Guardiola demands more from Manchester City despite ‘perfect result’

Manchester City beat Sporting Lisbon in the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 on Tuesday, in the Portuguese capital. Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, and Raheem Sterling helped last season's finalists to a 5-0 first-leg win - with VAR denying former Benfica player Bernardo Silva a hat-trick in the second half.
Manchester City will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League on Saturday evening when they face a Spurs side who have lost their last three matches in the top-flight. Defeats to Chelsea, Southampton, and most recently Wolves, have left Antonio Conte's team seven points away from...
Ralf Rangnick said Manchester United's fightback from blowing another half-time lead to beat Leeds 4-2 was the "best possible response" his side could give to reports of dressing room unrest.
Stories that Cristiano Ronaldo was set to replace Harry Maguire as United captain for the rest of the season were dismissed as "nonsense" by Rangnick this week.
Maguire responded by opening the scoring on 34 minutes before Bruno Fernandes added a second on the stroke of half-time.
Lost leads have been a feature of Rangnick's interim spell in charge and United were punished for another slow start to a second half as Rodrigo's fortunate cross and substitute Raphinha brought Leeds level.
England's loudest transfer saga of last summer ended with a whimper when striker Harry Kane remained with Tottenham Hotspur through the end of August despite repeated links with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City. Kane, who reportedly wanted to join City at the time, didn't feature when Tottenham defeated the...
There has remained a sense of uncertainty surrounding Raheem Sterling's long-term future at the Etihad Stadium, with less than 18 months left on his existing contract at Manchester City. Sterling, who was open to the idea of leaving in January following interest from Barcelona, had turned the ship around with...
It was the Harry Kane show at home of the Premier League champions as Tottenham pulled off a major upset with a result that has blown the title race wide open and given Antonio Conte's side a timely boost in their hopes of a top-four finish. The England international struck...
Tottenham will be looking to recover from their poor run of results in recent weeks when they face Pep Guardiola's side in the east side of Manchester after suffering three league defeats on the spin against Chelsea, Southampton and Wolves. Despite making a strong start to the campaign, the north...
Samuel Eto'o has been declared the biological father of a 22-year-old woman and ordered to pay allowance to her despite no acknowledgement on his part. According to The Mirror, Erika Do Rosario Nieves has been named as Eto'o's daughter at court number 83 in Madrid, with the Cameroonian football legend not present for any proceedings.
Pep Guardiola says he wasn't disappointed Manchester City failed to sign Harry Kane in the summer, but admits he didn't know how they would fare this season without a recognised striker. City have racked up 98 goals without a traditional centre forward in the squad and opened up a nine-point...
The Premier League champions will be looking to keep up the pace in the title race as they search for their fifth win on the spin following victories against Fulham, Brentford, Norwich City and Sporting Lisbon since the winter break. Jack Grealish, Cole Palmer and Gabriel Jesus have all been...
It was déjà vu all over again for Manchester City as they suffered a crushing 3-2 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, courtesy of two second-half goals by Harry Kane. And while Spurs came into the match having lost three straight Premier League matches, they...
