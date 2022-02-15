ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pep Guardiola demands more from Manchester City despite ‘perfect result’

By PA Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePep Guardiola hailed a “dream” result after Manchester City thrashed Sporting Lisbon 5-0...

Manchester City beat Sporting Lisbon in the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 on Tuesday, in the Portuguese capital. Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, and Raheem Sterling helped last season's finalists to a 5-0 first-leg win - with VAR denying former Benfica player Bernardo Silva a hat-trick in the second half.
