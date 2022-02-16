ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso Calls For 1,500 More LAPD Officers

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOv9D_0eFahPD200

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Joining three other high-profile mayoral candidates who have advocated for more police on the streets of Los Angeles amid an increase in violent crime, real estate developer Rick Caruso revealed details of his platform Tuesday, including a plan to add 1,500 officers to the LAPD’s force if elected mayor.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s current personnel number stands at 9,521 sworn members, 185 fewer than its authorized deployment for the fiscal year, Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday.

An additional 1,500 officers would put the department just over 11,000 officers, the number called for by mayoral candidate and L.A. City Council member Joe Buscaino. City Attorney Mike Feuer has said as part of his campaign for mayor that the department should expand to at least 10,000 officers, and Rep. Karen Bass said that if elected mayor she would bring the department to its authorized levels of 9,700 officers by hiring civilian personnel to move desk officers to patrol.

The LAPD is already seeking additional funding in the next fiscal year that would restore staffing levels to 9,800 sworn officers.

The calls for more police from the candidates have been criticized by some community activists who have called for a vast scaling back of law enforcement in response to much-publicized incidents of police brutality, most notably the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Activists calling for a re- imagining of public safety have called attention to the LAPD’s budget of $1.761 billion, which is higher than any other city department.

On his campaign website launched Tuesday, Caruso said he would increase the department’s budget and said the idea to reduce police budgets “makes no sense when you consider that murders are skyrocketing and L.A. is the most under-policed big city in America.”

Advocates for reducing police budgets call for the money to be invested into communities and programs that they argue prevent crime, including by addressing poverty and mental health issues.

Los Angeles had a nearly 12% year-over-year climb in homicides in 2021, bringing it to levels not seen since 2006. Violent crime increased 3.9% and property crimes rose by 4.2%. The number of people shot rose by 9%.

Other major cities across the United States also experienced major increases in violent crime, and many of the cities had sharper increases than L.A.

Caruso’s public safety plan includes expanding the LAPD’s Gun Unit to address gun violence, expanding laws regarding the safe storage of firearms, doubling the number of gang prevention workers, and making it mandatory for the Los Angeles city attorney to prosecute misdemeanors. He also called for the statewide $950 minimum for felony theft charges to be reduced.

A total of 27 people filed paperwork to run for mayor of Los Angeles in the June 7 primary election. The top two candidates in the primary will face off in the general election on Nov. 8.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Former OC Prosecutor Alleges DA Todd Spitzer Raised Race As Issue In Death Penalty Case

ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) – Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer was accused of racism for comments he made over a death penalty debate. Murder victim Darren Partch pictured here with his mother, Brenda Partch. (source: Brenda Partch) The mother of Newport Beach murder victim Darren Partch said she wasn’t told by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office or elected DA Todd Spitzer that they wouldn’t go for the death penalty for suspect Jamon Buggs. She claims she heard it from police despite the fact that she’d been led to believe that the death penalty would be sought by prosecutors for the accused killer of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LAPD Arrests Man Suspected Of Attempted Rape In Fairfax

FAIRFAX (CBSLA) — Authorities have apprehended the man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in Fairfax, shortly before assaulting a home in West Hollywood. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a man in his 30s assaulted an adult woman at around 12:30 p.m. on the sidewalk of the 800 block of Vista Ave in Fairfax. Police said that he pushed the victim into a garage and attempted to rape her but she was able to get free. The suspect then fled the scene. Security camera footage showed the suspect with his arm around the woman’s neck and shoulders before she was able...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Two Men Wounded In Wilmington Drive-By Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in a Wilmington neighborhood Thursday night and the gunman remains at large. Feb. 17, 2022. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Flint Avenue. Los Angeles police said that the two were in the driveway of a home when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire on them. Mary Vigil, who resides at the home, told CBSLA Friday that the victims were her brother, who is in his 60s, and his nephew, who is in his 30s. They had all just returned from a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

47-Year-Old Man Arrested 3 Times By Glendale PD In 16 Hour Span

GLENDALE (CBSLA) – While people across Los Angeles were cheering the Rams on during Sunday’s Super Bowl, police said one man went on a crime spree, getting arrested three times in one day. 47-year-old James Langdon. (credit: Glendale Police Dept.) Instead of enjoying the game himself, 47-year-old James Langdon was running around Glendale wrapping up a 16 hour long crime spree, where he was arrested three separate times and released the first two times. In all, Glendale Police had to respond three separate times to Langdon’s escalating crimes. “It is frustrating,” said Glendale Police Sgt. Christian Hauptmann. It started at Colorado and Louise Streets, when...
GLENDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Bill Allowing Private Citizens To Enforce California’s Assault Weapons Ban Gets Newsom’s Backing

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A new bill in California would allow private citizens go after gun makers in the same way Texas lets them target abortion providers. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday backed legislation that would let private citizens enforce the state’s ban on assault weapons. It’s modeled after a Texas law that lets private citizens enforce that state’s ban on abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. “If Texas can use a law to ban a woman’s right to chose and to put her health at risk, we will use that same law to save lives and improve the health and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

LA County Lifts Outdoor Mask Requirement For Mega Events, Schools

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Wednesday lifted its outdoor mask mandate for mega-events and K-12 schools and child care centers, this on the same day that thousands of fans will gather in Exposition Park to celebrate the Rams Super Bowl title. Rams fan looks on at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Feb. 13, 2022. (Keith Birmingham/Pasadena Star-News/Getty Images) The decision also comes just days after most fans at Super Bowl LVI were seen ignoring the mask requirement. Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer told the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Tuesday that the outdoor mask requirement will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police Seek Help Finding Hit-And-Run Motorist In Pedestrian’s Death; $50,000 Reward Offered

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police sought the public’s help Thursday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for fatally injuring a man in the Manchester Square area of Los Angeles near Inglewood last month. (Adolph Lyons. Source: LAPD) Adolph Lyons, a 70-year-old Army veteran, was killed at about 9:35 p.m. on Jan. 27 as he walked in a crosswalk at Manchester and Van Ness avenues, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the Los Angeles Police Department. Just prior to the incident, the suspect’s vehicle was seen at a Rally Burger in the area. After stopping to pickup food, they left the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police Report Missing Actress Lindsey Pearlman Was Found Dead Friday

EAST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Police Department officers were seeking public help in locating an actress who went missing from the East Hollywood area, before they reported that she was found dead near Runyon Canyon Friday. Lindsey Erin Pearlman Lindsey Pearlman, 43, was last seen on Sunday about noon in the area of North Mariposa Avenue. Early Friday morning, Hollywood Area police officers reported to a call for a death investigation at  Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office disclosed that the person was confirmed to be Pearlman. They are working to determine cause of death. “Pearlman failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since,” police said in a statement. “Friends and family fear for her safety.” According to IMDb, Pearlman, originally from Chicago, was best known for her roles in “General Hospital, “The Purge,” “American Housewife,” “Chicago Justice.” Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call LAPD detectives at 213-996-1800; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Feuer
Person
George Floyd
Person
Michel Moore
Person
Karen Bass
CBS LA

Authorities Seeking Help Identifying 2 Hospitalized Patients

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday to identify two men who were taken to Dignity Health facilities from Long Beach and downtown Los Angeles. At about 10 a.m. Jan. 1, a man was found near 601 E. Seventh St. in Long Beach, according to the hospital system. “We are seeking the public’s help in identifying this individual because he has no documentation or evidence of his identity with him,” according to a statement from Dignity Health. The man was described as Hispanic, about 73 years of age, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 198 pounds, with black thinning hair and dark brown eyes. Anyone knowing his identity was urged to call Dignity Health-St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach at 562-491-9831. At about 9:40 a.m. Dec. 3, 2021, a man was found near Pershing Square Park in downtown Los Angeles, also without any documentation or ID, Dignity Health officials said. The man was described as Middle Eastern, in his 60s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with black/gray hair and black eyes. He has a mustache and a “droopy” right eyelid. Anyone knowing his identity was urged to call Dignity Health- California Hospital Medical Center at 213-461-0026, ext. 5589.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Inglewood Woman Allegedly Charged $10,000 By Auto Shop For Storage Fees

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — An Inglewood woman claims her cars are being held hostage due to costly storage fees charged by an auto body shop. “How am I going to have $10,000 to get my car back and how am I going to fix it,” said Inglewood resident Michelle Davis. Her ordeal began when both Davis’ and her daughter’s care were rear-ended by a hit-and-run suspect outside her Inglewood home. “We heard a big crash and squealing tires,” she said. Davis immediately called the police and within minutes a tow truck showed up to supposedly help her. “I am thinking he is with the police,” she...
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

TV Producer Jill Blackstone Sentenced To 8 Years For Death Of Her Sister

VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – A television producer charged with killing her sister pleaded no contest Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter. 379101 01: Executive Producer Jill Blackstone poses on the set of Fox TV’s “Divorce Court” August 2000 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Gilles Mingasson/Liaison) Jill Blackstone, 59, was immediately sentenced to eight years in state prison following her plea to one felony count of voluntary manslaughter involving the March 2015 death of 49-year-old Wendy Blackstone in Studio City, along with three felony counts of animal cruelty involving three dogs — two of whom died. In an April 2018 statement announcing Jill Blackstone’s arrest,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Bob Saget’s Family Files Lawsuit To Prevent Release Of Death Records

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – The family of comedian Bob Saget filed a lawsuit Tuesday to block the release of certain records related to the investigation into his death, citing privacy concerns. Bob Saget attends the red carpet premiere for the new comedy series “MacGruber” at  the California Science Center on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) Saget, 65, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, last month. The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that his death was accidental, most likely due to him falling backward and striking his head. On Tuesday, Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo and her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Lapd#Cbsla#L A City Council
CBS LA

Authorities Searching For Assault And Burglary Suspect In West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities are looking for a suspect allegedly responsible for assaulting a woman in the Fairfax district before breaking into another woman’s West Hollywood home less than a mile away. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a man in his 30s assaulted an adult woman at around 12:30 p.m. on the sidewalk of the 800 block of Vista Ave in Fairfax. Police said that he pushed the victim into a garage and attempted to rape her but she was able to get free. The suspect then fled the scene. About 15-20 minutes after fleeing the scene, the Los...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
CBS LA

LA Actor Zachary Horwitz Gets 20-Years In Prison For $650M Ponzi Scheme

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 35-year-old actor was sentenced Monday in downtown Los Angeles to 20 years in federal prison for running an elaborate $650 million Ponzi scheme centered around fake film distribution rights. Zachary Horwitz, 35, flanked by his attorneys as he exits the U.S. District Court on Feb. 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) Zachary Horwitz, who used the name Zach Avery in film credits, bilked hundreds of investors who thought their money would finance distribution rights for movies that would run on HBO and Netflix, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Instead, the money...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Alberto Carvalho Officially Starts As LAUSD Superintendent

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Monday was Alberto Carvalho’s first official day as Los Angeles Unified School District’s new superintendent. Alberto Carvalho, the new superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, holds a news conference at Elysian Heights Elementary School. Jan. 14, 2021. (CBSLA) Carvalho comes to Los Angeles from the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system, where he served as superintendent since 2008. He succeeds Austin Beutner, who stepped down in June. Monday is the start of a four-year contract for Carvalho, who will earn a base yearly salary of $440,000. He also received a $50,000 relocation stipend to pay for his move from Miami to Los Angeles. Carvalho becomes superintendent of the second-largest district in the nation as it continues to struggle with the impacts of the pandemic. School officials say Carvalho will begin a two-door of nine school sites on Wednesday and Thursday. Some of those stops will include John C. Fremont Senior High School in San Pedro, Castelar Street Elementary School in Chinatown, and Boys Academic Leadership Academy in Westmont.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Victims Held At Gunpoint During Follow Home Robbery In DTLA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department asked for the public’s help in tracking down information regarding a December 2021 follow home robbery. (Credit: LAPD) The robbery happened on Dec. 11, 2021, at around 8 p.m. in a parking garage off of the 1200 block of South Flower Street in downtown Los Angeles. Surveillance cameras captured the two victims exciting their vehicle before walking into the nearby elevator lobby. As the victims waited for the elevator, two suspects exited a black Volkswagen Tiguan, while one suspect, James Stewart, 31 stayed in the vehicle. The two suspects that exited the vehicle,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

3 LAPD Officers Hurt In Wreck On 110 Freeway In Pico Union

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three Los Angeles police officers were hurt in a crash on the 110 Freeway in the Pico Union area of downtown L.A. early Monday morning. At the scene of a crash involving an LAPD patrol vehicle on Feb. 14, 2022. (CBSLA) The crash involving an LAPD squad car occurred on the southbound 110 Freeway near Olympic Boulevard at about 2:15 a.m. All three officers were rushed to local hospitals. At last report, all three were stable. One of the officers sustained minor injuries, police said. The conditions of the other two were unknown. The circumstances of the wreck were unknown. A man could be seen being taken away in handcuffs at the scene. A Sig Alert was issued and all lanes of the southbound 110 Freeway were closed in the area for several hours, backing up traffic for miles during rush hour. The freeway has since reopened.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Family of Halyna Hutchins Files Lawsuit Against Alec Baldwin, Producers In ‘Rust’ Shooting Death

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The family of Halyna Hutchins — a cinematographer who was shot and killed on a New Mexico movie set last year — has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin and the film’s producers and certain crewmembers. Attorneys held a news conference in Los Angeles Tuesday to announce the lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of Hutchins’ widower, Matthew Hutchins, and their young son, Andros, claiming the “Rust” production company “breached the most basic rules of firearm use on a film production.” On the afternoon of Oct. 21, on the set of the Western “Rust,” just...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Los Angeles Unveils Two Plug-In Hybrid-Electric Street Sweepers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles introduced two plug-in hybrid-electric street sweepers into service Tuesday, a step toward the city’s zero-emission goals. “Los Angeles is a laboratory for innovation and new technology — a place that is always guiding the future,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “With this new hybrid-electric street sweeper, we take another big step forward in achieving our goals of cleaner and greener streets, healthier communities, and a more sustainable future for all Angelenos.” The Elgin Broom Bear sweepers, nicknamed Angus and Malcolm, were launched Tuesday at the Bureau of Street’s (also called StreetsLA) North Hollywood Yard. Garcetti was joined...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Former Laguna Niguel Mayor Killed In Kansas Plane Crash

LAGUNA NIGUEL (CBSLA) – Robert Ming, the former mayor of the Orange County city of Laguna Niguel, was killed in a small plane crash in Kansas Sunday. Robert Ming. (City of Laguna Niguel) The 51-year-old Ming was the pilot and sole occupant of a single-engine plane when it crashed Sunday morning at Johnson County Executive Airport, located southwest of Kansas City, according to KSHB-TV. Ming’s plane was bound for Albuquerque, New Mexico, KSHB reports. Ming, an Orange County native, joined the Laguna Niguel City Council in 2006. He served as mayor in 2009 and again in 2013. “Robert will be remembered as one of the most consequential figures to have ever shaped the city of Laguna Niguel,” current Laguna Niguel Mayor Elaine Gennawey said in a statement. “He was not only a public servant, but an exemplary leader, a remarkable philanthropist, and a kind and humble soul.” He is survived by his wife and four children. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
95K+
Followers
20K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy