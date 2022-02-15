Daily Olympic Recap: Hall, Goepper go 1-2 on Day 12

No medal, but lots of great memories for Pembroke's Kris Horn, who helped his four-man U.S. Olympic bobsled team to a 10th-place finish at China's Yanqing National Sliding Centre this weekend.
Horn, who only took up the sport in 2018 after a decorated career in track & field at both Pembroke High and UMass, was a push athlete on the sled driven by Hunter Church. The team, which also included Josh Williamson and Charlie Volker, posted a...
The Mount Union track & field teams won nine events at the Raider Tune-Up Saturday and set the second-fastest men's 4x400-meter relay time in the Division III.
Tyler Gill, Jared Storm, Matt McBride and Justin Knoch finished in 3 minutes, 16.55 seconds at the Findlay meet on Friday night.
Mount Union took five of...
Eileen Gu won gold in the freeskiing halfpipe at the Winter Olympics on Friday, raising her medal count to a record-breaking three in Beijing. She is the first freestyle skier to capture three medals at the same Games ― two gold, one silver. Gu, born in San Francisco but...
Richard Kilty does not believe he will ever forgive “reckless” CJ Ujah for the failed drugs test which will see him lose his Olympic silver medal.It was announced on Friday that Great Britain were being stripped of the 4x100m relay silver won at last summer’s Tokyo Games after Ujah was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.Ujah, who tested positive for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, said in a statement he had “unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement” and apologised to his “team-mates, their families and support teams”.Kilty revealed Ujah had spoken...
Jamahal Hill made a huge statement in his main event bid earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” absolutely obliterated light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker with a brutal first-round knockout (punches).
Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
CYPRESS – High school wrestlers from across the greater San Antonio area travel to the Berry Center in Cypress on Friday morning for the UIL State tournament, looking to punch their tickets to Saturday’s championship rounds. For full girls results, click here!
David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
CONSTANTINE, MI. — Three Quincy Oriole wrestlers entered Saturday’s Division Three Region 12 Individual Tournament and three Quincy Oriole Wrestlers remain, as the trio of Jacob Reif, Davin George and Hamilton Spieth all booked their trips to the biggest stage of high school wrestling in Michigan, the MHSAA Individual State Finals to be held at Ford Field.
...
Earlier on Thursday, Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated/Rivals reported that Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn had been medically disqualified from playing football due to a neck injury. Per Alexis Cubit of The Charlotte Observer and other outlets, a Clemson spokesperson confirmed the unfortunate news later in the day. Rayburn...
The Albany Great Danes are coming off back-to-back wins against Binghamton and New Hampshire so there is reason for optimism in New York's Capital Region. However, with a 12-15 record and just three games remaining on their schedule, you probably think they'll need to win the America East Tournament to get invited to March Madness. And that is true, unless the selection committee weighs BPI quite heavily because the Great Danes are suddenly the top ranked team in America by that metric.
ESPN has announced a new deal with NBA reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. She’s agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the network and will continue to serve as a lead host and reporter for its NBA property. Hubbarth is ecstatic about this contract extension and said as much in a...
Thomas Pieters may have won two of his last five starts but he still most certainly loves to throw a strop on the golf course. Thankfully the big-hitting Belgian did not let us down on day two at Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour. Pieters, who is renowned...
Comments / 0