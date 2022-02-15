Alexandria City Manager Proposes Fiscal Year 2023 Budget

For Immediate Release: February 15, 2022

On February 15, City Manager James Parajon presented the Alexandria City Council with a proposed Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 General Fund Operating Budget of $829.9 million, which represents an increase of 7.7% over the current year. The proposed budget includes $248.7 million and funds 100% of the Alexandria City Public Schools’ (ACPS) request. The City Manager also presented the City’s 10-year Capital Improvement Program (CIP) for FY 2023–2032. The $2.73 billion CIP includes continued support of ACPS facilities ($497.8 million), including a new high school, renovation and retrofitting of the 1705 N. Beauregard St. office building for a swing space, and renovation and expansion of two elementary schools.

“The values and strategies in this proposed budget align with those that have been in place for several years,” said City Manager Parajon. “It includes policies and actions that underscore careful financial management; strategic investments in current and future needs; and support for innovative ways to deliver essential services to maintain the health, safety and quality of life for all Alexandrians.”

The City Manager’s balanced budget proposal is consistent with City Council’s guidance, along with extensive input from the community and City departments. Highlights of the budget proposal include:

Providing funding for initiatives that build on Alexandria’s successes and address emerging issues

Maintaining core services that support those who need help the most, particularly as the pandemic continues

Promoting equity through programs to maximize Alexandria’s affordability and accessibility

Meeting short-term goals that maintain and strengthen current infrastructure

Continuing the City’s investment in ACPS facilities and commitment to attracting, retaining and supporting a diverse, talented workforce

While the City Manager’s proposed budget requires no tax increases to fund ongoing budget operations, City Council has also requested “Plan B and C” budget options that proposed one- and two-cent tax rate increases per $100 of assessed value, if needed, to fund additional initiatives.

Alexandria’s continued financial stability and robust community service programs, have left the City in a strong position to achieve citywide efficiency savings without sacrificing City programs or levels of service. However, the need to address long-term issues, such as strengthening and maintaining City infrastructure, necessitated some program changes.

The City Manager will virtually present his proposed budget to the public on Thursday, February 17, at 7 p.m. City Council will hold nine work sessions throughout the spring to review the proposed budget with City staff; a special budget public hearing on March 7; and tax rate and preliminary add/delete public hearings on April 23, before adopting the FY 2023 budget on May 4. All sessions are open to the public and will be recorded and available on the City’s website. The public may either submit comments online or speak at the public hearings or submit questions to be answered during the town hall.

Visit alexandriava.gov/Budget to read the City Manager’s full message to City Council and the proposed budget; and for information about the February 17 public budget presentation, public meetings and how to submit online comments.

