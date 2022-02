For many players, going through the storyline of games is enough to play through once, not many times, and with Lost Ark it is no different, especially when given the option to play multiple characters. Levels don’t get magically distributed among all the characters a player possess. Instead, they can go through a system called Power Pass, in which a player will get a condensed version of the storyline if they have already played through it before.

