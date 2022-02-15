Speed Test and Broadband Survey

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a friendly reminder that if you have not yet conducted speed test and completed the...

trotwood.org

NewsChannel 36

Input Needed! High-Speed Internet Survey.

NEW YORK(WENY)-- The state of New York is urging residents and businesses to take a broadband assessment survey. The data from the survey will help to map out broadband internet infrastructure and access throughout the state. Results from the survey will inform New York State's Public Service and future efforts...
INTERNET
WTAJ

Centre County launches survey with goal of better broadband for all

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new initiative is launching in Centre County to improve the quality of broadband for all residents. The Broadband Internet Speed Survey looks to pinpoint how each community is being served with the goal of strengthening internet speed for all. “This is really a one time opportunity for residents to […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
thefastmode.com

Keysight Extends Portfolio of High-Speed Digital 800G Test Solutions

Keysight Technologies has expanded the company's portfolio of high-speed digital 800G test solutions to enable the optical transceiver ecosystem to improve the power efficiency of components and modules used in data center equipment. Hyperscale data centers are adopting 800G, the latest data center connectivity technology, to address a rise in...
TECHNOLOGY
#Broadband
News4Jax.com

Clay County residents asked to participate in internet speed test

Clay County residents are being asked to participate in an internet speed test to help shape the future of broadband in their communities. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is looking for people to track internet speed, which will help the state identify gaps in high-speed internet service. “Using your...
CLAY COUNTY, FL

