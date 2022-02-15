Nellie Davis Tayloe Ross historic government servant

Jenny Rogers wrote the following article for Nature Conservancy Magazine. “As floods throughout the Mississippi River Basin become more destructive and unpredictable, communities are changing tactics to give the water a place to go. Most years, the option on the table would be unthinkable: Some farmers would permanently stop working their lands, ceding them to a nearby river. But in November 2019, at a meeting of Missouri state officials, farmers groups, local officials, and residents, of a badly-flooded community, the farmers were advocates for the idea. Riverside farming had become risky business on their low-lying properties. If they couldn’t control the river that kept inundating their community, maybe they could give the river more room to spread out and slow down during future floods.

