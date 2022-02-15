ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ronaldo scores, Man U beats Brighton 2-0 and into EPL top 4

perutribune.com
 4 days ago

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — This time, Manchester United held on to...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sacramento Bee

Burnley upsets Brighton 3-0 to move off bottom of EPL

Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst scored his first Premier League goal as Burnley moved off the bottom of the standings with an emphatic 3-0 win at Brighton on Saturday. Sean Dyche’s team went above last-place Norwich on goal difference. Burnley trails 17th-place Newcastle by five points but has two games in hand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Atlético beats Osasuna 3-0 before Man U test; Madrid wins

Struggling like never before under Diego Simeone, Atlético Madrid got the convincing win it needed before facing Manchester United and old nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo. The class of João Félix and Luis Suárez — combined with some team defending finally living up to Simeone's standard — gave Atlético reasons to feel better about its upcoming Champions League clash after a 3-0 win at Osasuna on Saturday in the Spanish league.
SOCCER
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
The Independent

Richard Kilty says he will never forgive CJ Ujah after losing Olympic medal

Richard Kilty does not believe he will ever forgive “reckless” CJ Ujah for the failed drugs test which will see him lose his Olympic silver medal.It was announced on Friday that Great Britain were being stripped of the 4x100m relay silver won at last summer’s Tokyo Games after Ujah was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.Ujah, who tested positive for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, said in a statement he had “unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement” and apologised to his “team-mates, their families and support teams”.Kilty revealed Ujah had spoken...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo

Comments / 0

Community Policy