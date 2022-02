Timing is important in life. Whether to be in position to do things well, to help others, or, to avoid problems, we must consider our surroundings. February 15, 2019, three years ago, circumstances took my course to the parking lot in the Prisco Family Market on Prairie Avenue in Aurora. Suddenly all customers in the store were ushered out and told to go west on Praire. The sirens and parade of emergency vehicles left the undeniable impression there were problems on Prairie. Police blocked vehicle traffic on Praire from going east. An hour later the scene became evident. There was a shooting nearby at Henry Pratt Company.

