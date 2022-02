On Wednesday, Rutgers became the first unranked team ever to put together a four-game regular-season winning streak with all of those wins coming against AP Top 25 teams. The Scarlet Knights had a chance to become the first team ever with a five-game winning streak all against ranked teams, but the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers slammed the door on that with a 84-72 win.

NBA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO