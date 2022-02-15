Norway's Tandrevold leaving Olympics after biathlon finish line collapse

Sweden's veteran men's curling team finally got to the top of the Olympic podium with a win over Great Britain in the gold medal game Saturday. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/how-swede-it-long-last-sweden-finally-wins-olympic-mens-curling-gold.
Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland had already made history in Beijing as the first woman to win four biathlon medals at a single Winter Olympics. But on Friday in the women’s 12.5km mass start, the 31-year-old from Lillehammer added her fifth, a bronze. Source: https://onherturf.nbcsports.com/2022/02/18/marte-olsbu-roeiseland-norway-biathlon-2022-winter-olympics/
All nine Americans who skated to silver in the figure skating team event have asked to receive their medals before the end of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/us-skaters-appeal-cas-have-team-medals-awarded.
With all 109 medal events decided, competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is officially complete. And after three weeks of dominance, Norway once again claimed the top spot on the final medal table. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/norway-retains-title-most-medals-2022-winter-olympics.
Ski jumping at the 2022 Winter Olympics concluded with the men's team final. Underdogs Slovenia shocked fan favorites and won the most medals of the program over Norway and Germany. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/2022-olympic-ski-jumping-review-slovenia-stuns-competition.
Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
Biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics concluded with the women's mass start. Norway dominated the biathlon landscape, spearheaded by Johannes Thingnes Boe. He won the final gold medal of the men's events and brought Norway's medal tally to a record breaking 15. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/2022-olympic-biathlon-review-boe-lives-billing.
Irene Schouten of the Netherlands won the women's mass start final to earn her fourth medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/irene-schouten-wins-womens-mass-start-third-gold-medal-olympics.
Germany may have gone one-two on the four-man podium and earned their ninth of 10 possible sliding sport golds, but Jamaica stole the show. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/four-man-heats-3-4-recap.
Great Britain and Japan will face off Saturday night for the women's curling Olympic gold medal. Here's what to know about how both teams got here, and how to watch the game. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/what-know-how-watch-womens-curling-gold-medal-game-2022-winter-olympics.
U.S. cross-country skiing star Jessie Diggins rewrote history at the 2022 Winter Olympics going up against some of the biggest names in skiing like Jonna Sundling of Sweden and Therese Johaug of Norway. The women's 30km mass start free closed the curtain on the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/2022-olympic-cross-country-skiing-review-diggins-writes-us-history.
The Netherlands earned the most speed skating medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and American Erin Jackson made history as the first Black gold medalist. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/2022-olympic-speed-skating-review-erin-jackson-nils-van-der-poel-make-history.
Results, updates, and news from Day 15 of competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Saturday, February 19. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/daily-recap-results-2022-winter-olympics-february-19.
Look back at all the best moments from the men's and women's hockey tournaments at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/2022-olympic-hockey-review-canada-reclaims-gold-finns-earn-first-title.
One big end was enough for Great Britain to put Japan away and win the country's first women's curling gold medal in 20 years. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/great-britain-womens-curling-team-takes-gold-dominant-win-over-japan.
Three athletes who compete in multiple Olympic sports join The Podium to discuss how they manage to shift gears, and whether it's worth it. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/podium-shifting-gears-between-sports.
No Olympic competition is complete without a few handfuls of historical moments. Re-live all the record-breaking performances from the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/top-record-breaking-moments-2022-winter-olympics.
TV and live stream schedules for the biggest events taking place Saturday night and Sunday morning (February 19-20) at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/february-20-winter-olympics-tv-live-stream-schedule.
Indigenous athletes are rare in the Winter Olympics, but for the select few like Ukaleq Slettemark and Abby Roque, their unique background is a point of strength. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/podium-indigenous-olympians-hope-serve-examples.
Comments / 0