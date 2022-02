What Are The Red/Orange and Black Bugs in Your House?. One of the few positives of a cold Minnesota winter is you do not have to contend with insects, right? Extension Educator in Rice and Steele County Claire LaCanne (my Bug Geek) would be proud I said insects and not bugs. Claire said she has been getting many calls about boxelder bugs being active in homes. This morning in the studio I felt something on my cheek and soon realized it was a boxelder bug! I guess they are active in radio studios, too!

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO