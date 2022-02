Snow a foot deep, fine snow driving horizontally on a south wind, snow flying level through every crack and under the eaves into the roof. A layer of ice under the snow on the roads. “Nobbut a lassie” can get the car up the hill between farms. The milk lorries gave it up some days ago. Severe frost has abated, but not before the water pipes of the district had frozen. A collection of Sunday joints has been brought to be cooked on the Aga, and on the boiler are potatoes, carrots and fish waste for poultry. The first of our Clun lambs arrived last night; no need for shepherd, they are a strong pushing couple.

