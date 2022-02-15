Lafayette's Garrett signs to play football at Missouri Western

Lafayette senior Quentin Garrett signs to play football at Missouri Western on Tuesday afternoon. Jacob Lang | News-Press NOW

Lafayette senior Quentin Garrett said Tuesday was a day he’s looked forward to ever since he was a little kid.

“A young football player, you always look up to sign, be in front of the crowd, and be able to do it, put pen to paper,” Garrett said. “I’m just excited to get to continue my career, truly, so very blessed.”

Garrett officially signed to play college football Tuesday afternoon, pledging to stay in town and join the Griffons at Missouri Western.

A 6’2 offensive lineman, Garrett is one of five offensive linemen signed to join the Griffons next season. He said he’s excited by the opportunity to stay home.

“Walking through the door, I felt like the coaches were close to me, there’s a true connection,” Garrett said. “I get to stay with my family, I get to stay with my friends, I’m not leaving, I’m not traveling, so that was a big thing.”

In addition to staying in town, Garrett is staying with two of his Lafayette teammates. Wide receiver Carlos Cortez and quarterback Jaron Saunders are also set to play at Missouri Western.

Garrett said it’s a surreal feeling to continue playing with them.

“We played from pee wee football to high school to now, moving onto the next level,” Garrett said. “It’s crazy to think we’ve come a long way, but it’s nice to see that we’re going to stay together and play.”

As he begins the transition from Lafayette to Missouri Western, Garrett said he hopes to make an immediate impact, whether it be on or off the field.

“I wanna go in with a mindset where I push everyone to the hardest they can be pushed and push myself to the hardest I can be pushed,” Garrett said. “Whether it be now or down the road, (I hope) I am the best player I can be for the team, the city, my teammates, just everybody involved.”

Growing up as a kid in St. Joseph, Garrett said it’s a crazy feeling to have someone looking up to him, and he hopes he can be an example for other kids in the city.

“That’s big to me, to think that someone can look up to me,” Garrett said. “I’m just Quentin Garrett, I’m just a normal guy, so the fact that someone can look up to me … It’s heartwarming. I’m just so lucky to have that happen.”