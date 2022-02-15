ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal ‘lead transfer race’ for AC Milan star Rafael Leao but face competition from ‘HALF the Premier League’

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

RAFAEL LEAO is a transfer target for Arsenal... and HALF of the Premier League.

Arsenal are keen to splash the cash in the summer but face a battle from multiple Prem teams for the services of the exciting AC Milan winger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQ0yB_0eFaErPF00
Leao is a summer transfer target for Arsenal, but also 'half of the Premier League' Credit: Getty

Italian outlet La Repubblica report the 22-year-old has caught the eye of a host of clubs after ten goals and six assists in 27 games this season.

Newcastle are just one of the sides ready to go head-to-head with Arsenal to sign the three-cap Portugal international.

Although in a boost to the Gunners it's claimed the North Londoners 'lead' the race for the flying winger.

However an added challenge for Mikel Arteta is AC Milan's desire to pen Leao down to a new long-term deal.

His current contract expires in 2024, but the club plan to 'lock down' Leao for 'as long as possible' in order to fend off interest from elsewhere.

Although Milan's plans to agree fresh terms with Ismael Bennacer first may give the Gunners the chance to make their move.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

Leao's strike against Sampdoria at the weekend sent AC Milan top of the Serie A table.

In total Leao has scored 23 goals and laid on a further 15 assists in exactly 100 games for the Rossneri.

He progressed through the ranks at Sporting Lisbon before moving to Milan, via a season with Lille.

Manchester City were linked with Leao way back in 2018 before Everton and Wolves were told to fork out £50million for him last year.

But now it's Arsenal who have emerged as top candidates for his signature.

SunSport have exclusively revealed how the Gunners are prepared to spend £180million on the likes of Alexander Isak, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ruben Neves.

And they could be tempted to add Leao to that list to make sure their attacking options are well stacked next season, unlike this campaign.

⚽ Get all the latest Arsenal news, updates and transfer gossip with our live blog

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Alexander Isak
The US Sun

Who was Scotty Wray and what was his cause of death?

SONGWRITER and guitarist, Scotty Wray, was known for his work alongside country star, Miranda Lambert. Wray passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, Lambert announced. Who was Scotty Wray and what was his cause of death?. Country music's familiar face, Scotty Wray, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, after...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Arsenal#The Premier League#Italian#La Repubblica#Ts Cs#Sporting Lisbon#Everton
The US Sun

Who is Byron Allen’s wife Jennifer Lucas?

His wife is also a successful businesswoman who has also managed to earn her own reputation. Jennifer Lucas is a TV show producer, writer, and actress by profession. Some of her notable works include 47 Meters Down, Replicas, and Boss Level. As of February 2022, she has an estimated net worth of about $5million.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Serie A Power Rankings: AC Milan lead the league, but Inter Milan hold on to the top spot

AC Milan are back in the first place in the Serie A table after Inter Milan drew at the Stadio Maradona against Napoli last Saturday. Juventus and Atalanta's fight for the last Champions League spot is still on. Lazio and AS Roma are still too inconsistent to contend for fourth place while Fiorentina are back on track with a nice win away at Spezia. Elsewhere Cagliari are proving to be a different team after the January transfer window, and Salernitana decided to sack their manager and try something new, hoping that this decision will help them to avoid relegation. And now, onto the rankings.
SOCCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
328K+
Followers
8K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy