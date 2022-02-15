ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella and Stagecoach festivals will not require masks, proof of vaccination or negative tests for attendees

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
 5 days ago

People who attend the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California this spring will not be required to wear face masks, or show proof they're vaccinated or have tested negative for the virus prior to entry, festival organizers with parent company Goldenvoice said Tuesday.

The Stagecoach festival, which is slated to be held from April 29 thru May 1, and feature artists including Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs, issued a statement via Twitter declaring that 'there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines.'

Coachella is slated to be held from April 15-17 and 22-24, with performers such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and Kanye 'Ye' West slated to take the stage.

Coachella posted new information on its Health & Safety Rules section to reflect the same information, noting that attendance requirements 'may change at any time as determined by federal, state or local government agencies or instrumentalities, artists or the promoter.'

Coachella officials noted that those who are not in compliance could be refused attendance or ejected from the venue with no refund.

Coachella warned that 'COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death,' and that 'there is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place or place where people are present and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19.'

Both festivals said that 'applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event' could lead to a change in circumstances as the festival approaches.

Organizers said that attendees will not have to wear masks, but requirements could change based on 'applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event'
Attendees were seen at the festival in Indio, California in 2018 
Goldenvoice previously said last fall that attendees would be mandated to bring vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test to enter the festivals.

The festival announcement comes as officials with the California Department of Public Health put forth new guidelines effective Wednesday that would no longer require attendees of outdoor events to show proof of vaccination.

According to The New York Times, more than 77.8 million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19, with more than 920,000 deaths linked to the virus. In California, where the festivals are being held, more than 8.85 million people have tested positive for the virus, with more than 83,000 deaths.

