Treatment Rates for Major Depressive Disorder Low Worldwide

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Treatment coverage for major depressive disorder (MDD) continues to be low in many parts of...

MedicalXpress

Psilocybin treatment for major depression effective for up to a year for most patients, study shows

Previous studies by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers showed that psychedelic treatment with psilocybin relieved major depressive disorder symptoms in adults for up to a month. Now, in a follow-up study of those participants, the researchers report that the substantial antidepressant effects of psilocybin-assisted therapy, given with supportive psychotherapy, may last at least a year for some patients.
Shreveport Magazine

Man hospitalized with COVID dies after his wife and son unsuccessfully sued to force the hospital to allow him to receive Ivermectin treatments

According to reports, the 71-year-old COVID patient whose family sued to get him Ivermectin treatments has died. His wife and son sued Mayo Clinic for refusing to let him receive Ivermectin treatments from an outside doctor. Health officials said that the drug, which is used to treat parasites in humans and animals, is not approved to treat COVID and is strongly opposed by the FDA, CDC and most medical professionals.
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
CatTime

Nail Disorders In Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Nail disorders in cats, sometimes called dystrophies, can refer to a range of medical conditions that affect a kitty's claws and the area surrounding them. The post Nail Disorders In Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on CatTime.
psychologytoday.com

Depression Rates Soar in College Students

We need massive changes in restructuring expectations and performance. College students' depression and suicide rates are rising. Simple intervention is not sufficient. Our next generation of college students are stumbling and falling blindly as the pandemic swirls chaos around them. Separated from their families, isolated in dorms, engulfed with sicknesses, and chronic confusion between online and in-person classes, these young adults are revealing dangerously high levels of escalating depression and suicide. Simultaneously expected to keep pace with participation in classes, group projects, assignments, tests, and grades, some college students may be on the verge of collapse. Mental health struggles amidst such dire circumstances and high expectations could be a set-up for failure and may lead to an increasing number of students withdrawing from or failing classes.
KTLA.com

Dr. Jandial: New depression treatment proving to be highly effective

Neurosurgeon and scientist Dr. Rahul Jandial joined us live to discuss a study from Stanford University that looks into the effectiveness of a new protocol for treating severe depression. For more information on Dr. Jandial, follow him on Facebook or Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Salience Health Implements iTether's Care Management Platform to Improve Treatment Outcomes for Depression Patients

PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iTether Technologies, Inc. and Salience Health, a leading healthcare provider based in Plano, Texas have announced an agreement to implement iTether's care management platform for depression patients receiving Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation ("TMS") therapy, to improve patient engagement and adherence to their treatment plans. "We...
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
Lootpress

Capito Joins Bipartisan Effort to Support Eating Disorder Diagnosis and Treatment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and a bipartisan group of senators introduced legislation to authorize the Center of Excellence for Eating Disorders (the Center), which provides training and technical assistance to health care workers, teachers, and parents on how to identify eating disorders and support patients in recovery.
Salon

Parents were stuck inside with their kids. A rise ADHD diagnoses soon followed

Children are bored, isolated, and oversaturated with technology, but what's new? Well for starters, during lockdowns their parents got a glimpse of what teachers see every day. That led to something curious happening: having millions of children cooped up at home with their parents, instead of at school, led to an increase in diagnoses of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
Deadline

L.A. County Public Health Covid-19 Report: 58 New Deaths, 2,780 New Positive Cases

Click here to read the full article. On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 58 new deaths from Covid-19, along with 2,780 new positive cases. The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s tallies bring the County to a total of 30,356 deaths and 2,782,953 positive cases. 1,391 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19 at time of reporting. The percentage of those patients that are in the ICU was not made clear. Covid test results have now been made available to more than 11,354,000 people, with 22% testing positive. Today’s rolling 7-day average of those testing positive is 3.27%. COVID-19 Daily Update:February 20, 2022New Cases: 2,780 (2,782,953 to date)New Deaths: 58 (30,356 to date)Current Hospitalizations: 1,391 pic.twitter.com/Mfmzv74RwG — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) February 20, 2022 More from DeadlineLos Angeles District Attorney George Gascon Revises Crime Policies In Wake Of Recall EffortMedia And Entertainment Companies Fine-Tune Return-To-Work Plans As Start Of Year 3 Of Covid ApproachesLos Angeles Speeds Up Timeline For Lifting Indoor Mask Mandate By More Than A Month - Update
