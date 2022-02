Superintendent Steve Olson is set to retire at the end of June 2023 from Crystal Lake-based Community High School District 155 after almost four decades at the district. Making his way up from a social science teacher starting in 1985, Olson served in several capacities within District 155 during his tenure, including as Crystal Lake Central High School principal for 16 years. He also worked in the district as a guidance counselor, athletic director, dean of students and vice-principal before becoming superintendent five years ago.

CRYSTAL LAKE, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO