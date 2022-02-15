ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Fire in Oxford Closes Parts of Airport Road

By Jim Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 4 days ago
Oxford Police Chief, Bill Partridge, has requested that people avoid the area of the 2200 block of Airport Road due to a residential structure fire. Fire department emergency vehicles are using the road to combat the fire and traffic will not be able to come through.

***UPDATE 02/15/22 6:15 pm***

At approximately 4:40 pm the Oxford Fire Department was dispatched to a possible residential structure fire at 2275 Airport Rd. When firefighters arrived, they identified the house and stated that there was a lot of fire and very heavy smoke coming from the building. All four occupant that were inside the residence were able to escape the building without any injuries. The house is a complete total loss and Oxford fire investigators are currently on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

