Recipes

Aash Reshteh Recipe

By Omid Roustaei
thespruceeats.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAash is a Persian term used to describe a family of nearly 50 varieties of thick soup that generally combine beans, grains, large quantities of herbs, spices, and sometimes noodles and meat. Aash, pronounced “Osh”, can also be spelled Ash, Aash, or Aush. To fully understand the...

www.thespruceeats.com

Telegraph

Steak Diane (flambéed steak with Dijon cream sauce) recipe

I hadn’t made this for ages – until recently – and as soon as I tasted it, I was back in the 1970s. This is one of the first ‘grown-up’ meals I learnt to cook (taught by my mum). I just loved the flambéeing. If you’re going to cook, I thought, have some theatre.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWL

Recipe: Spinach and Mushroom Tortellini with Caramelized Onions

NEW ORLEANS — Caramelized Onions. 9 oz. tortellini (I used 3-cheese tortellini, refrigerated) Peel the onions, wash them and thinly slice them. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil on medium-high heat in a large skillet. Add sliced onions and cook on high heat for about 10 minutes, constantly stirring with the spatula.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Okonomiyaki

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Okonomiyaki is a savory Japanese cabbage pancake that has its origins in Osaka street food. It usually consists of shredded cabbage, yam, eggs, flour, and dashi (bonito stock). The pancake is griddled until golden-brown, then finished with a combination of toppings.
RECIPES
Vice

Easy Kung Pao Chicken Recipe

1 pound|450 gram boneless and skinless chicken (dark meat, whole leg is preferred), cut into 1-inch pieces. 6 scallions, whites cut into 1-inch pieces, greens thinly sliced for garnish. ¾ cup|90 grams roasted peanuts. 8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced. 1 ½ teaspoons dark soy sauce. 1 ½ tablespoons...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

How to Store Broccoli to Keep It Fresh

Broccoli is a staple for a reason: The crucifer is incredibly versatile and tastes great whether it's fresh, roasted, steamed, air-fried, or incorporated into a comforting casserole. The easiest way to make your broccoli taste its best is storing it properly. Read on to learn the best ways to store...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
Telegraph

Steak with Sargasso sauce recipe

One of my favourite restaurants, Brawn in east London, opened a sister restaurant, Sargasso, in Margate last year. I loved this dish so much I asked chef and owner Ed Wilson for the recipe. He describes the sauce as an ‘anchoiade’ but I’ve never put egg yolk into anchoiade (or chives, either). For me, it’s now simply ‘Sargasso sauce’. Whatever you want to call it, it’s damn delicious.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

Kentucky Hot Brown Sliders

1 jar (4 ounces) diced pimientos, drained or 2 each plum tomatoes, cut into 12 slices. Preheat oven to 350°. Without separating rolls, cut the package of rolls in half horizontally; arrange bottom halves in a greased 11x7-in. baking pan. Spread mayonnaise evenly across the bottom halves. Top each with turkey, bacon, pimientos, Gruyere and Parmesan cheese. Replace top halves of rolls.
RECIPES
The Independent

A roast lamb recipe that will have you crying out for sunnier days

A roast can feel like a rather heavy, wintery prospect for a summer day, but a roast leg of lamb somehow always feels summery to me – whereas the shoulder is more suited for winter, I think,” says Kate Humble, who has written her first cookbook according to the seasons.“The lamb here, accompanied as it is with pickings from the veg patch, fragrant oregano and tangy feta, is the centrepiece for a plate of food that is full of sunny flavours and won’t leave you with that feeling of sleepy-eyed lethargy that comes after a hefty meal.”Roast lamb with garden...
RECIPES
Salon

Custard toast is an actually delicious TikTok trend

TikTok's mysterious algorithm churns out tons of viral recipes that get obscenely popular, some of them because they combine simplicity and flavor, others for their absurdity. But the most interesting of them take a cool idea, a super easy technique, and offer endless options for variation, because that is when the app really shows off what it does best: let millions of people showcase their own spin on an idea. The latest viral recipe to emerge, called #CustardToastor #YogurtToast, makes it easy to customize a piece of toast into a rich, sweet meal. The former hashtag has 3.3 million views and the latter 13.8 million views, with an incredible number of the videos going up just in the past few days—meaning we're dealing with feta-pasta or dalgona-coffee speeds of virality.
RECIPES
Telegraph

Penne with pork ragu recipe

You can make this sauce with all sorts of meats such as duck legs, venison or beef; I often use pheasant thighs that I freeze separately after I’ve used the breasts for escalopes and made a stock from the carcass and drumsticks. Timings. Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time:...
RECIPES
KARE 11

Recipe for authentic French toast

MINNEAPOLIS — Do you know what they call French toast in France? Shocker, it's not just "toast," it is called "pain perdu," which means "lost bread." It was a dish people made as a way to use stale bread so nothing went to waste. During KARE11 Saturday, Ken Benson...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

