CHEYENNE – Lawmakers in the House failed to introduce a bill on the floor by Friday’s deadline that would have expanded Medicaid coverage for Wyoming residents. But that doesn’t mean the issue is dead for this session. House Bill 20, “Medical treatment opportunity act,” would have needed 40 votes in the House to be introduced on the floor. The legislation was sponsored by the Joint Revenue Interim Committee. ...

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO