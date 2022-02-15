ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: The First Look At The 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber Set

By Ryan Clark
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new video has surfaced on Twitter showing the first look at the set for the...

411mania.com

Roman Reigns Retains Title, Chokes Out Goldberg at WWE Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– It looks like even WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg could not overcome The Tribal Chief at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. The WWE Universal champion, Roman Reigns, retained his title after causing Goldberg to pass out during a guillotine choke in their title match at today’s event. The matchup opened the main card for the premium WWE live event.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Recaptures WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– It looks like it will be Champion vs. Champion, Winner Takes all at WrestleMania 38. Brock Lesnar regained his WWE Championship that he lost last month at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 at tonight’s Elimination Chamber show. In the main event Elimination Chamber, Lesnar won the match, eliminating Austin Theory last to win the title.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Wild Knockout At UFC Vegas 48 Is Going Viral

David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
UFC
PWMania

Backstage News On What Happened With The Usos and The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos was scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, but the match never happened. The Viking Raiders came to the ring for the match, the final match before the main event, but they were immediately attacked by The Usos. The Usos destroyed the #1 contenders at ringside, and slammed Ivar on top of Erik before walking off.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

New WWE Champion Crowned At Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania Main Event Set

He did it again. With about six weeks to go until WrestleMania 38, it is time to really start hammering the card home. That can be easier said than done, but there is still time to get the show ready. That includes getting the title matches ready, including both of the men’s World Title showdowns. Now it seems that we have another match set for the biggest shows of the year.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Why Smackdown Tag Team Title Match Didn’t Happen At WWE Elimination Chamber

The Smackdown tag team title match never took place at WWE Elimination Chamber, as The Usos attacked the Viking Raiders before the bell rang. It was ruled that the Raiders couldn’t compete, so the match was called off. According to Fightful Select, the segment happened as it was planned to and the match was not cut for time. It was always the plan for the Usos to attack and cause the match to get called off.
WWE
Fightful

Madcap Moss Update After Scary WWE Elimination Chamber Bump

Madcap Moss took a scary bump during his match at WWE Elimination Chamber. On Saturday, February 19, Moss faced Drew McIntyre in a Fall Count Anywhere Match. During the bout, Drew picked Madcap up for an Inverted Alabama Slam but on his way down, Moss landed right on the top of his head (as seen in the photo above). Happy Corbin pulled Moss out of the ring and had McIntyre chase him around for a minute so his partner could regroup. Madcap continued the match but would eventually lose after getting hit with a Claymore Kick.
WWE
Wrestling World

New details on Austin Theory's status

On January 29, Austin Theory participated in the Royal Rumble by entering with number 3 but was eliminated by AJ Styles. In the next episode of Monday Night Raw, Theory got the better of Kevin Owens, securing a seat in the Elimination Chamber match that will take place this Saturday in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).
WWE

