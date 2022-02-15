ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

ROH’s Quinn McKay Looks To Have Joined The NXT Roster

By Jozef Kostecki
ewrestlingnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears that WWE may well have officially signed their first name from ROH since the company went on hiatus. Former ROH wrestler, announcer, interviewer and commentator Quinn McKay has been pictured at...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Hill Collapses Walker With Insane KO

Jamahal Hill made a huge statement in his main event bid earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” absolutely obliterated light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker with a brutal first-round knockout (punches).
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Spinal Surgery, Can Never Wrestle Again

That might be for the best. One of the major criticisms you will hear against wrestlers is that what they do is fake. While it is true that the results of the matches are pre-planned, what you see taking place in the ring is very real, as these people are putting their bodies on the line on a regular basis. That kind of work can wear on wrestlers after a bit and now one of them has had to get a lot of work done to repair the damage.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mckay Kincaid
wrestlinginc.com

Fans To Have Key Role In New ROH Era, ROH Touring Update, New Logo To Be Revealed, More

ROH has confirmed that they will return to touring after Supercard of Honor XV. ROH’s Ian Riccaboni hosted a Facebook Live chat with a ROH matchmaker earlier this week, and it was confirmed that the company will resume live events and TV tapings “shortly after” the Supercard of Honor XV pay-per-view on Friday, April 1 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.
WWE
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Wild Knockout At UFC Vegas 48 Is Going Viral

David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Hamilton’s NXT UK Review 02.17.22

Sam Gradwell pinned Kenny Williams in 3:54 (**½) Emilia McKenzie pinned Angel Hayze in 4:57 (**½) Stevie Turner pinned Myla Grace in 4:34 (**¼) Jordan Devlin pinned Wolfgang in 13:40 (**½) — If you’re on Twitter, give me a follow over on @IanWrestling – and check...
WWE
The Spun

Look: ESPN Announces New Deal With Popular Host, Reporter

ESPN has announced a new deal with NBA reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. She’s agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the network and will continue to serve as a lead host and reporter for its NBA property. Hubbarth is ecstatic about this contract extension and said as much in a...
NBA
Fightful

WWE Introduces Kelly Kincaid (Quinn McKay) As NXT Level Up Ring Announcer

Quinn McKay is leveling up. WWE officially announced Quinn McKay (now known as Kelly Kincaid) as the new ring announcer for NXT Level Up. In a video posted to social media, Kincaid said that being part of the NXT universe is the "opporutnity of a lifetime" and a "dream come true." She said she is looking forward to growing with the fans and the superstars of NXT Level Up. "It is my baby now."
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Why Smackdown Tag Team Title Match Didn’t Happen At WWE Elimination Chamber

The Smackdown tag team title match never took place at WWE Elimination Chamber, as The Usos attacked the Viking Raiders before the bell rang. It was ruled that the Raiders couldn’t compete, so the match was called off. According to Fightful Select, the segment happened as it was planned to and the match was not cut for time. It was always the plan for the Usos to attack and cause the match to get called off.
WWE
Fightful

Madcap Moss Update After Scary WWE Elimination Chamber Bump

Madcap Moss took a scary bump during his match at WWE Elimination Chamber. On Saturday, February 19, Moss faced Drew McIntyre in a Fall Count Anywhere Match. During the bout, Drew picked Madcap up for an Inverted Alabama Slam but on his way down, Moss landed right on the top of his head (as seen in the photo above). Happy Corbin pulled Moss out of the ring and had McIntyre chase him around for a minute so his partner could regroup. Madcap continued the match but would eventually lose after getting hit with a Claymore Kick.
WWE
Wrestling World

New details on Austin Theory's status

On January 29, Austin Theory participated in the Royal Rumble by entering with number 3 but was eliminated by AJ Styles. In the next episode of Monday Night Raw, Theory got the better of Kevin Owens, securing a seat in the Elimination Chamber match that will take place this Saturday in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy