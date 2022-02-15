How a tiny piece of wire could equal medical breakthroughs in addiction treatment

Scientists appear to have cured HIV in a woman for the first time, making her the third person to be cured. A group of American researchers used a new method of transplanting stem cells that they hope could be administered to dozens of people every year. The woman, who is of mixed race, is the third person ever to be cured of HIV. Scientists announced on Tuesday that the method, which involves the use of umbilical cord blood, could lead to more racially diverse people being cured than was previously believed to be possible. There is a larger supply...
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)– A Chattanooga surgeon is using intense cold therapy as a means to help patients with pain and decrease the use of opioids. “I want to get off opioids as quickly as I could, obviously. But also I didn’t want to have a lot of pain. That’s very honest with me about that,” said Bob Main.
The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
Pancreatic cancer is one of the many types of cancer that result in significant deaths with no cure in sight. However, a potential breakthrough study conducted by researchers from the UK used the so-called "two-in-one pancreatic cancer treatment." The combined treatment has shown significant results, but it is not yet...
White House chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday said that future requirements for additional boosters or shots are being monitored, just days after he suggested that annual COVID-19 booster shots may not be needed for every American.
The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
SAN ANTONIO — When you have an autoimmune disease like rheumatoid arthritis, finding the right therapy can often result in more pain. For those with rheumatoid arthritis, finding that therapy is often trial and error that can often lead to disease progression. But now, a new blood test called...
It sounds like a plot for a Cold War thriller—training a gene to infiltrate a cell and reside there, unnoticed, until an external self-destruct signal induces it to destroy its new home. However, this is not a Le Carré spy novel, but a piece of cutting-edge biomedical science undertaken...
MAYS LANDING — A major South Jersey center for addiction treatment is getting new leadership. Corey Richey was made the new CEO of the Recovery Centers of America at Lighthouse, located in Mays Landing, according to an RCA news release. She takes over the role from Dawn Belamarich, who...
For some people, sleeping with a fan is a key element of their nighttime routine. The brisk breeze helps you stay cool and comfortable during the night, not to mention the gentle whirr can wield enough white noise to block out a car horn or snoring bed partner. But is sleeping with a fan on bad for you?
The centers offer a variety of affordable primary and preventive care services to millions of people each year in the United States who have limited access to healthcare. Think of it like a one-stop shop for your essential medical needs:. People can get check-ups and see a doctor whenever they...
YORK, Pa. — Across the country, as many as 100,000 medical professionals have a substance or alcohol abuse problem in any given year, according to the American Addiction Centers (AAC). To help combat the issue, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and WellSpan Health officials highlighted resources...
As the COVID-19 pandemic entered its third year, endless human beings have gone through various stages of uncertainty, isolation, and intellectual fitness challenges. Many are nonetheless critically laid low with mental health issues. New studies have discovered that the ones who've had COVID-19 had a considerably hgiher risk of experiencing...
Many people may not like the idea of being without their mobile phones for a long period of time, but for some, the thought alone is enough to make them anxious and panic. The second group of people could be suffering from a condition known as nomophobia. What is nomophobia?
A new study found that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were more likely to be prescribed as COVID-19 treatments in U.S. counties with a higher rate of Republican voting. Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial that can also be used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; ivermectin is an antiparasitic that’s prescribed for both humans and animals.
Comments / 0