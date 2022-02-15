ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL Free Agency: Browns best fit for three of ESPN's Top 50 free agents

By Jared Mueller
 4 days ago
The Cleveland Browns have been active in free agency the last two offseasons. GM Andrew Berry made it clear when he was hired that he would be aggressive and he has followed through on that promise.

In his first year on the job, Berry added Jack Conklin, Austin Hooper and Case Keenum almost immediately. Last year, John Johnson III, Troy Hill, Takk McKinley, Anthony Walker and Jadeveon Clowney, among others, were added.

After a disappointing 2021 season, it will be interesting to see what Berry and the Browns have up their sleeves for the 2022 NFL free agency period. The team has the ability to basically double their salary cap space with a couple of moves but also have some important free agents of their own the next two seasons.

In ESPN’s top 50 list of free agents (subscriber, $), Cleveland is tabbed as the best fit for three of those players. Two of them, David Njoku and Clowney, are their players currently. The Browns could extend those players before they even hit free agency.

The third player listed for Cleveland is WR Mike Williams:

Scheme fit: Let’s give quarterback Baker Mayfield a boundary target who can be isolated on second- and third-level throws. Coach Kevin Stefanski can also scheme open some middle-of-the-field voids and create red zone advantages for Williams. — Bowen

Williams is their third highest-ranked free agent this offseason with expectations of him signing a very big deal if he hits the open market. Only fellow receiver Davante Adams and OT Terron Armstead are ranked higher than Williams on this list.

Signing a veteran to fill a need falls in line with Berry’s first two offseasons at the helm of the team. It would free the team up from forcing a receiver early in the NFL draft or to double up at the position with a high draft pick.

