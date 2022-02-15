ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endometriosis Not Tied to Preterm Delivery

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Endometriosis is not significantly associated with preterm birth after adjusting for other risk factors for preterm delivery, according to a study published online Feb. 8 in JAMA Network Open. Louis Marcellin, M.D., Ph.D., from the Université...

