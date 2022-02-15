Woman Desperate To Get Dog Back After Her Car Was Stolen With Dog Inside

An Oologah Woman said she's heartbroken after someone stole her car with her dog inside.

Kathleen Husband cares for her sick mother and her dog Remi has been a special comfort.

"She's full of snuggles, she can kind of sense when you are upset, and lately I've been pretty stressed," Kathleen said.

Kathleen has been going to Pryor to take care of her sick mom.

She stopped by her niece's apartment complex off Wilkerson to drop off some Valentines on February 13.

She said that's when someone stole her 2013 Nissan Altima with Remi inside.

"Two minutes, I come back out and my car is gone and my dog is gone," she said.

She said she's made flyers and posted all over social media, but hasn't heard anything.

Remi is a lab and great Dane mix. Kathleen said she's the friendliest dog she's ever had.

"I was supposed to keep her safe and I didn't, so I would just like to have the dog back," she said.

She said it's more important to her to get Remi back than her car, especially with everything she's going through.

"Not knowing if she's safe is worse than knowing that she died, I just really need her with me," she said.

Kathleen did file a police report and is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on Remi.

She drove a 2013 Nissan Altima with Cherokee tags.