Backward Temps Expected This Spring in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa

By Dunken
 5 days ago
Back in October, the Farmer's Almanac released its long-term forecast for Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. They claim to have an 80% accuracy rate and I think they were pretty close this year when they called for a "flip-flop" winter. Their forecast said winter would take a while to get here but...

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

