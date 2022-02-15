Backward Temps Expected This Spring in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa

We are still expecting significant travel impacts for both Monday and Tuesday as a result of the snow in the forecast. Hence, the ALERT DAY status is still in place. Expect anywhere between 3"-5" of snow for most of the area, with higher snowfall totals expected in southern Minnesota. Mix conditions will be prominent over northern Iowa early on, which will limit snowfall totals. However, that will also result in higher ice accumulation as a result of possible freezing rain and pave the way for more icy spots on roads. Roads will already be getting slick from slushy spots as cars are driving on the roads. Blowing snow will be out as winds continue to blow 15-20 MPH and gust 30 MPH. Combine this with the actual snowfall itself, and there are expected to be points where we see whiteout conditions. As such, you will need extra time heading to and from work both Monday and Tuesday.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO