Destiny 2's next big expansion The Witch Queen is now just one week away—here's the launch trailer, in case you haven't seen it. But, and I'm sure this will come as a big surprise, the leadup to launch isn't going perfectly smoothly. There are bugs in the new Exorcism mission that dropped today that are keeping some unlucky players from seeing the post-mission cutscene that's meant to wrap up this season's narrative and cue up the next one. In some cases, the issues are actually preventing the mission from being completed.

