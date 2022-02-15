ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knights of Columbus raise funds for tornado victims

 4 days ago

The Knights of Columbus, St. Ann’s Council 16771, has raised $5,500 through donations...

WAND TV

Northeast Community Fund raising money

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – When the pandemic hit in 2020, the Northeast Community Fund was the place people quickly turned to when they needed food. In 2021, they provided 60,000 boxes of groceries to feed families who may ask for help once every two weeks. Northeast operates on donations....
DECATUR, IL
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Hall of Fame assisting in distribution of instruments to tornado victims

When tornadoes roared across western Kentucky in December, Lexington-based Michael Johnathon went on his radio show, Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour, and asked people to donate musical instruments to replace those that families lost when their homes were destroyed. The show is heard on 537 radio stations from Australia to Ireland...
OWENSBORO, KY
Kilgore News Herald

East Texas churches collect donations for tornado victims

Valley View Baptist Church of Longview, Union Missionary Baptist Church of Dallas and First Baptist Church of Hallsville joined efforts with Fellowship Baptist Church in Kilgore to raise awareness to local communities in order to help victims of the Dec. 10 tornado that hit Western Kentucky. “Large areas of Kentucky...
LONGVIEW, TX
KATC News

Local Knights of Columbus Council donates to three LPSS libraries

Funds are being donated to three Lafayette Parish School System libraries to buy new books for students. LPSS says the funds come from the St. Basil Knights of Columbus Council No. 10721. The donations will go to Charles Burke Elementary, Ridge Elementary, and Judice Middle.
Kentucky State
KFVS12

Disaster relief organization serves food to western Ky. tornado victims

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Folks in western Kentucky are still recovering from the devastating tornadoes in December. Now, a disaster relief organization has set up at a Paducah school to serve chef-prepared meals. “I’ve got to the point in life where I want to make a difference in something. And...
PADUCAH, KY
WLKY.com

Retired Kentucky Marines hosting donation drive for tornado victims in Bremen

BREMEN, Ky. — Tornado victims in western Kentucky still need a lot of help, and now they're getting it thanks to a donation drive. "It's all the devastation, it was beyond imagination," said James Burroughs, the junior vice commandant of the Richmond Marine Corps League. "This town has been forgotten in a way, we're not gonna let that happen."
BREMEN, KY
News-Democrat

Knights of Columbus, Highland Council 1580, holds annual spelling bee event

The Knights of Columbus, Highland Council 1580, held its 40th Annual Spelling Bee Championship at their facilities on Illinois 143 in Highland on Saturday, Feb. 6. Overall, students from six area schools participated in the event:. St. Paul Catholic School (Highland) Highland Elementary School. Highland Middle School. Grantfork Elementary School.
HIGHLAND, IL
JC Post

Optimists will raise funds

JC'S BBQ & Grill will be the site on Feb. 14th from 11 a.m. until closing of a JC Breakfast Optimist Club fundraiser for the 17 youth organizations supported by the club. Optimist Club member Dr. Ferrell Miller noted that JC'S BBQ & Grill will donate 10% of purchases to the club. The club will also be accepting donations.
CHARITIES
wdhn.com

Donations pour in for Sawyerville tornado victims

SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Clean-up efforts are underway in Hale County after an EF-2 tornado touched down in Sawyerville leaving one person dead and multiple others injured on Thursday. Surrounding communities and organizations are stepping up to lend a helping hand to those in need in Sawyerville by donating...
SAWYERVILLE, AL
WTVF

Star Studded Benefit Concert for Tornado Victims

Award-winning Bluegrass artist-musician Ricky Skaggs talked about teaming up with award-winning Gospel artist, and fellow Kentuckian, Steven Curtis Chapman, for a benefit concert for the Kentucky tornado victims. The concert lineup also includes Jason Crabb, Larry Stewart and more. The Kentucky Tornado Relief Benefit Concert is Sunday, February 20 at 7pm at Heartland Church in Paducah, KY. All proceeds will benefit victims of the tornado via Samaritan's Purse. Click here for tickets: https://www.itickets.com/events/461060.html?aff=BIT. For more information on Ricky Skaggs, visit www.rickyskaggs.com and Steven Curtis Chapman, www.stevencurtischapman.com.
PADUCAH, KY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KFVS12

Serving tornado victims in Kentucky

FEMA Text Program - Text "SHELTER" and Zip Code to 43362. Polls close at 7 p.m. for primary election in Cape Girardeau. Polls close at 7 p.m. for Cape Girardeau's primary election. Major Case Squad investigating shooting in Cape Girardeau's south side. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Major Case Squad...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
franklinadvocate.com

ROTC raises funds for competition

The Franklin County High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Bulldog Battalion recently took part in a combination fund-raiser and team building exercise — to help cover some of their expenses in taking part in national drill team competition. In early February, Eric Cooper of Big Time Fundraising...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS
Black Hills Pioneer

Love INC raises funds for programs

STURGIS — Sturgis Love INC (In the Name of Christ) held its first Hope and Love Dinner and Dessert Auction Saturday at the Sturgis Armory. There were more than 75 desserts donated as well as silent and live auction items from individuals and businesses. The event raised more than...
STURGIS, SD
Citizen Tribune

Rogersville Fourth of July raising funds

Organizers of the original Rogersville Fourth of July Celebration are seeking to conduct a bigger, better fireworks show for the holiday this year. Original organizers Dr. Blaine Jones and Mark DeWitte rallied the community last year after a committee disbanded due to being unable to secure entertainment for the celebration, a staple in past years. Jones and DeWitte were able to get funds raised for a fireworks spectacular last year.
ROGERSVILLE, TN

