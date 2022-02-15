ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fourth ’Star Trek’ Movie Is Finally Happening

By Matt Singer
97 Rock
97 Rock
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Getting a fourth Star Trek movie featuring the series’ current cast has proven more difficult than bringing humpback whales from the past into the future in order to prevent an alien probe from diestroying all life on Earth. Almost immediately after the previous film, Star Trek Beyond, came out in 2016,...

