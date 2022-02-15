Endometriosis Not Tied to Preterm Delivery

Infertility is believed to be triggered by endometriosis whose pathophysiology and the etiology is still unknown. Certain genes play pivotal roles in pathogenesis of endometriosis. Natural products and plants are used as important sources for production of new drugs. The current study assesses the effects of gamma-oryzanol (GO) in a rat model with surgically induced endometriosis. The experimental endometriosis was induced in 24 wistar rats, and the animals were subsequently subdivided into endometriosis-sole (endom group), 3000 and 6000Â Âµg/kg GO (GO-3000 and GO-6000) and Vit C groups. The protein levels of estrogen receptor-alpha (ER-Î±), Steroidogenic factor 1 (SF1), Sirtuin 1 (SIRT1), heme oxygenase 1 (HO1), light chain 3 (LC3B) and Beclin1 (BECN1) were assessed. TUNEL staining was used for detecting the apoptosis rate. The results revealed that protein levels of SF1, HO1, and total LC3B significantly (P"‰<"‰0.05) decreased in GO-6000-treated groups compared to endom group. Moreover, the protein level of BECN1 and SIRT-1 significantly (P"‰<"‰0.05) increased in GO-6000-treated groups compared to endom group. GO treatment did not imply any significant difference (P"‰>"‰0.05) concerning the protein levels of ER-Î±. The TUNEL staining results showed higher TUNEL-positive cells reactions in the rats treated with GO-6000 and Vit C. Thus, GO is involved in improving condition rats involved with endometriosis through modulation in the protein levels of some molecules and also induction of apoptosis.

