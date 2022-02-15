Treatment Rates for Major Depressive Disorder Low Worldwide

We need massive changes in restructuring expectations and performance. College students' depression and suicide rates are rising. Simple intervention is not sufficient. Our next generation of college students are stumbling and falling blindly as the pandemic swirls chaos around them. Separated from their families, isolated in dorms, engulfed with sicknesses, and chronic confusion between online and in-person classes, these young adults are revealing dangerously high levels of escalating depression and suicide. Simultaneously expected to keep pace with participation in classes, group projects, assignments, tests, and grades, some college students may be on the verge of collapse. Mental health struggles amidst such dire circumstances and high expectations could be a set-up for failure and may lead to an increasing number of students withdrawing from or failing classes.

