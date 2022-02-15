ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An NYC Penthouse Once Owned by Britney Spears, Cher, and Russell Simmons Is For Sale

By Shivani Vora
Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s a status symbol enough to buy a property where one celebrity used to live, but what about multiple? Britney Spears, Cher, and Russell Simmons are all previous owners of one New York City penthouse (Keith Richards also reportedly lived there), and the NoHo apartment just hit the market for $6.955...

www.architecturaldigest.com

