CHICAGO -- Three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an after-hours party at an office on Chicago's northwest side, according to police. A gunman entered the office around 1:10 a.m. and opened fire. A 29-year-old man was struck in the chest. Another man and woman, both 30, were each shot in the leg. All were hospitalized in fair condition.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO