After receiving feedback from the public about preferred traits, board moves forward with searchThe process to search for a new school district superintendent in Newberg is moving forward. During the Feb. 8 school board meeting, members voted unanimously to use the qualities and qualifications the community identified in a recent survey in the district's search for a new superintendent. The previous superintendent, Joe Morelock, saw his contract terminated without cause by the board via a 4-3 vote. Dave Novotney, superintendent of the Willamette Education Service District, is acting as interim superintendent in Newberg until a permanent one is selected....

NEWBERG, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO