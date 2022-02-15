ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

New Frontline documentary explores civil rights movement

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new documentary on PBS explores the civil rights movement...

www.cbsnews.com

WOUB

An unsolved 1960s murder reveals an untold story of the civil rights movement on FRONTLINE “American Reckoning” – Feb. 15 at 10 pm

FRONTLINE and Retro Report Present “American Reckoning”. The latest installment of FRONTLINE’s multiplatform Un(re)solved initiative, the film offers an extraordinary look at the civil rights era through rare archival footage and the story of the murder of a local NAACP leader in Natchez, Mississippi. American Reckoning. Tue., Feb....
NATCHEZ, MS
Mental_Floss

Georgia Gilmore, the Alabama Cook Who Fueled the Civil Rights Movement With Food

Georgia Gilmore played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement—one of feeding and funding those at the frontlines. A marvelous cook, she took it upon herself to bring together a secret society-esque group of women who used food to fuel the movement. Gilmore was strong-willed and willing to speak up against racial injustice, two attributes that served her well when the Montgomery Bus Boycott began.
MONTGOMERY, AL
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
CBS 46

Civil Rights Icon, Journalism Powerhouse

A 91-year-old Civil Rights icon and journalist, Xernona Clayton, is still making an impact in the journalism industry. She was recently awarded a distinguished award from Di Gamma Kappa broadcasting and journalism society. i Gamma Kappa broadcasting and journalism society.
JOURNALISM
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Review: 'Fireflies' at Black Rep sheds light on civil rights movement

Think of the civil rights movement of the 1950s and ’60s, and certain images come into play: protesters surging through the streets, police wielding nightsticks and firehoses, dogs lunging threateningly. But there must also have been drama unfolding behind closed doors. Accordingly, the focus of playwright Donja R. Love’s...
THEATER & DANCE
East Oregonian

Understanding the Civil Rights Movement through virtual reality

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is giving students and faculty the opportunity to virtually step through time to 1968 and witness events of the Civil Rights Movement during Black History Month. The EOU Library, in collaboration with history faculty and the Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion, is...
TECHNOLOGY
#Civil Rights Movement#Documentary#New Frontline
Deadline

Travis Engle Dies: Trinity Artists International Co-Founder, Former Agent & Manager Was 37

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with some changes from his family: Travis Engle, a former agent who co-founded the talent management firm Trinity Artists International, died Monday of cardiac arrest in Culver City. He was 37. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our colleague, partner and friend Travis Engle,” Trinity Artists International said in a social media post (read it below). “He had not only been family, but also a valued member of our team since day one and will be missed tremendously.” Born on March 16, 1984, in Fort Worth, Texas,...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Chicago

Black History Month In Chicago: Landmark West Side Church Played Pivotal Role In Civil Rights Movement, Push For Housing Equality

CHICAGO (CBS) — As we celebrate Black History Month, we’re going to take you to a West Side church that has a powerful connection to the civil rights movement and the fight for housing equality. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports Stone Temple Baptist Church in North Lawndale gained national recognition through the work of two men: founding pastor Rev. James Marcellus Stone, and the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Stone Temple Baptist Church is an official Chicago landmark.  A plaque outside the West Side church details its rich history. In 1926, it was a synagogue, where Jewish immigrants, who came...
CHICAGO, IL

