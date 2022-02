A 23-year-old Detroit man pleaded no contest Wednesday to lying to police in connection with the disappearance of his cousin, an Eastpointe teenager. Jaylin Brazier entered the pleas in Macomb County Circuit Court to lying to police during a violent-crime investigation as well as during an investigation into a felony, punishable by up to two and four years in prison, respectively. There was no reduction of charges.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO