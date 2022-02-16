Ottawa hires planning consultants to map future development

The Ottawa village council voted 6-0 to approve a resolution to permit Mayor Dean Meyer and Clerk Barbara Hermiller to enter into a contract with Cincinnati-based Yard & Company Monday night. Under the contract the village will pay the firm $156,655 in exchange for comprehensive development plan to manage future growth.

The Ottawa village council voted 6-0 to approve a resolution to permit Mayor J. Dean Meyer and Clerk Barbara Hermiller to enter into a contract with Cincinnati-based Yard & Company Monday night.

Under the contract the village will pay the firm $156,655 in exchange for comprehensive development plan to manage future growth.

The project is expected to take from six to eight months to complete and is planned to be completed in four stages.

The first stage will include holding discussions to identify problems in the village. The second phase will to begin an operational plan to focus on planning and managing growth and community development.

The third phase includes planning around specific areas and making regular improvements to attract development.

The final phase is coming up with a detailed comprehensive community investment plan that guides commjnit growth and housing in the long term.

“This will benefit the community by giving us a plan to follow,” Meyer said. “This is going to the sharp minds — sharper than mine, OK. We’re going to tell them where we want to be and they are going to give us guidance about how to get there.”

According to the Yard & Company website, the company has more than 25 years of experience in areas like marketing and community planning, and has done work in 25 states, seven countries, and dozens of towns, cities and neighborhoods.

Meyer described the plan as extensive and as something that will be useful to village officials as they make plans for growth in Ottawa.

“It’s going to look at all kinds of things including the current housing situation we have in the village,” Meyer said.“When you look at the housing market in Ottawa, there’s not that many houses available to buy right now. This isgoing to help us come up with plans to increase the availability of housing.”

