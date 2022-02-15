ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Olympic Recap: Hall, Goepper go 1-2 on Day 12

By NBC Olympics
WPTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach and every day of the 2022 Winter Games, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated overnight with the biggest stories from across the competition landscape. This article will be refreshed throughout the night, so be sure to check back. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page...

www.wptv.com

WPTV

In Olympic pairs short program, breathtaking excellence

At its best, pairs figure skating is not only beautiful but thrilling, in a hold-your-breath kind of way. It is a high-wire act of throws and twists and ever-more-complex lifts, moves that U.S. pairs skater Timothy LeDuc perfectly characterizes as right out of Cirque du Soleil. Pairs skating was at...
SPORTS
WPTV

Sights and sounds of the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

The 2022 Winter Olympics conclude with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 20, and NBCOlympics.com is here with you watching the spectacles and statements in Beijing, China. The Closing Ceremony will stream LIVE on Peacock on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET, with a commentary-free feed featuring natural sound from inside the venue. It will also stream live on NBCOlympics.com and in the NBC Sports app, with authentication.
SPORTS
WPTV

Layden: Complicated Olympic Games provide both amazement and challenges

Let’s get this out of the way up front: The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, have been messy. Maybe there’s a better descriptive: Something stronger like "ugly," or something more merciful, like "uneven." Trying to split the difference here, to accommodate a range of viewpoints. It really does depend significantly on what your Olympic priors were, and what you’ve come to expect from the Games. But, broadly: A difficult host nation (being kind here), a pandemic, very few fans, little natural snow, a U.S. star skier unexpectedly struggling every other day and talking about it in a way that was both refreshing and uncomfortable at the same time and very much tethered to the ongoing discussion of Olympic athletes, pressure and mental health; and that was all just the backdrop to a giant international doping controversy that grew into a referendum on age limits and the mercenary exploitation of young girls for medals and whatever else.
SPORTS
WPTV

Young U.S. team falls short of earning short track medal at 2022 Winter Olympics

The considerably young United States short track team was unable to earn a medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics for the first time since the 1998 Games. Kristen Santos was the oldest member at 27, while the other four women's competitors ranged from 17 (Eunice Lee) to 22 (Maame Biney, the only team member with previous Olympic experience). The men only had two qualifiers: 26-year-old Ryan Pivirotto and 20-year-old Andrew Heo.
SPORTS
WPTV

When is the Olympic figure skating gala and who is skating?

Already missing figure skating just hours after the final competition ended?. Forty of your favorite figure skaters from the 2022 Winter Olympics will appear in a gala Saturday night, Feb. 19 (U.S. time). Anything goes as eight men, six women, five pairs teams and eight ice dance couples show off...
SPORTS
WPTV

LIVE UPDATES: News, results, recaps from Day 14 of 2022 Winter Olympics

Each and every day of the 2022 Winter Games, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated overnight with the biggest stories from across the competition landscape. This article will be refreshed throughout the night, so be sure to check back. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details.
SPORTS
WPTV

Winter sports 'superpower' Norway sets golden record at 2022 Games

Biathlete Johannes Thingnes Boe won the men's 15km mass start to claim the 15th Norwegian gold medal at the 2022 Games on Friday, a Winter Olympics record achieved due to the country's high level of professionalism across the board. With two cross-country skiing races left, Norway already has victories in...
SPORTS
WPTV

'One shot every four years': Pressures ran high at 2022 Winter Olympics

Karen Chen finished up her free skate and put her hands to her head. Her Olympics were over, and she knew it wasn’t good enough. Four years of buildup, of expectations since PyeongChang and she had faltered on the triple loop not once, not twice but three times at the 2022 Winter Olympics, costing her any chance at a medal.
SPORTS
WPTV

Juraj Slafkovsky powers Slovakia to first-ever Olympic hockey medal

For the first time since becoming an independent nation in 1993, Slovakia is taking home an Olympic hockey medal. The Slovaks took down Sweden in the men's bronze medal game Saturday morning, shutting out the Swedes by a score of 4-0. Slovak sensation Juraj Slafkovsky continued his excellent showing at...
HOCKEY
WPTV

USA's Wise, Ferreira hunt down medals, Kiwi Porteous pockets gold in ski pipe

Nico Porteous battled heavy wind gusts Saturday in the men's freeski halfpipe final to capture New Zealand's second-ever Winter Olympic gold, joined by fellow 2018 medalists David Wise and Alex Ferreira of the U.S. for a jumbled re-order of the PyeongChang podium. The reigning world and two-time X Games champion...
SPORTS

