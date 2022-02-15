ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight at CBS? A look at ‘Overlooked’

cartermatt.com
 4 days ago

Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Are we inching ever closer to the exit of one Jess LaCroix?. Odds are, you’ve heard some of the stories that Julian McMahon is going to be departing at some point this season. With that in mind, you just have to wonder 1)...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

TVLine

Inside Line: Scoop on FBI: Most Wanted, 9-1-1: Lone Star, All American Spinoff, Ghosts, Peacemaker, Walker and More!

Will FBI: Most Wanted favorite have a truly “seamless” exit? Will All American spinoff tackle both sports and leisure? How will Peacemaker finale leave you feeling? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) Any details yet on how FBI: Most Wanted will write out Julian McMahon’s Jess? –Dee If rumors about the abrupt manner with which the CBS procedural will be writing out McMahon’s Jess LaCroix prove to be true, I doubt fans will agree with the actor’s assessment that his character departs in “seamless” fashion. Is All American: Homecoming going to...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

7 Ways ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Could Write Out Jess

The Fugitive Task Force is about to lose its leader. Julian McMahon is leaving FBI: Most Wanted, with his last episode scheduled to air on March 8. (There’s only one other new episode with him until then; the CBS drama isn’t on March 1 due to the State of the Union.) And once the team loses Jess LaCroix, Dylan McDermott will be coming in soon after as a new character, in an April episode.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is a new episode of FBI: International on tonight? (February 8)

With Forrester’s mother turning up, we’re ready to see what’s next on FBI: International. There’s a bit of a wait on our hands for new episodes. That’s right; the bad news is that there isn’t a new episode of FBI: International on CBS tonight. We’re going a while without a new episode, but it is for a good reason.
TV SERIES
Person
Dylan Mcdermott
Person
Sarah
Person
Julian Mcmahon
HuffingtonPost

Eminem Scorches Rudy Giuliani For Taking A Knee Criticism In ‘Late Show’ Spoof

Rudy Giuliani’s criticism of rapper Eminem for taking a knee during the Super Bowl halftime show earned a parody bit from “The Late Show” on Thursday. Stephen Colbert’s team imagined the musician’s response to the former personal attorney for ex-President Donald Trump with a spoof version of his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself” from the movie “8 Mile,” which stars Eminem.
FOOTBALL
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

After Lengthy Divorce Battle With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Is Making A Big Change

Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock may be officially divorcing, but the details have taken some time to smooth out. Of course, for anyone, ending a marriage can be a tremendous life change, especially for a star of Clarkson’s magnitude. Yet, splitting from her partner isn’t the only change the Voice coach has decided to make in her life.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

'FBI' Fans Should Keep an Eye on This New CBS Show

CBS is developing a new law enforcement procedural with ties to its successful FBI franchise, according to a report by Deadline. The new show will be called Five Point, and will be the first show in the genre to focus on the U.S. Marshal's Office. The series will be co-wrotten by Craig Turk, who co-created FBI with Dick Wolf.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why Lauren German Left the Show

Lauren German’s character was truly a staple on Chicago Fire. If she was so important to the show, then why did she leave?. Her character, Leslie Shay, was the first major person to die on the popular drama. Fans and other characters alike mourned the loss of Shay, and the show was never quite the same after German’s character left. In fact, the series has continued to talk about Leslie Shay years after the actress has left.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Gives Special Shout Out to ‘Number 1’ Costar

Many people view Blue Bloods star Steve Schirripa as a big tough guy. Not his co-star, Bridget Moynahan, though. It seems like they are besties. If you are a longtime fan of Blue Bloods, then you definitely know both Steve Schirripa and Bridget Moynahan. Schirripa plays the role of Anthony Abetemarco on the CBS police procedural and became a regular in season six. Abetemarco is a retired detective in the New York City Police Department and is often seen working with Moynahan’s character, Erin Reagan. She’s the assistant district attorney for New York County and Abetemarco works as an investigator for her office. So, not only do the two work closely together on the set of Blue Bloods, they are also close friends in real life.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Donald and Stephen Glover Say ‘Atlanta’ Crew Was Racially Harassed in London While Filming Season 3

The makers of Atlanta revealed that they were harassed while filming Season 3 of the series abroad. Variety reports that writer and executive producer Stephen Glover spoke about the incident during Atlanta’s TCA press conference this week. He explained that during their first night in London, they were approached by some drunk people outside of a bar, with one person from the group claiming that the Atlanta writers could easily break into a bar because they “all carry hammers,” which is another word for a gun.
ATLANTA, GA

