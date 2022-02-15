Tamra Judge Slams Gina Kirschenheiter And Emily Simpson For “Rehearsed Scenes”; Says They Aren’t “Housewife material”

Real Housewives of Orange County is finally having a great season after years of stagnation and bad casting . For one thing, fancy pants Heather Dubrow is back and her home is bigger than ever ! Also, so is her disdain for Shannon Beador . Don’t get me wrong, I do love watching Heather live life, but something about her mere presence on the show makes me root for Shannon .

Then we have newbies Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong . One gives us too much and the other gives us nothing , but I’m still interested when they’re on screen. It’s returning Housewives, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson that are carrying the show this season , and that’s just something I never thought would happen . Tamra Judge is (of course) having none of it!

Tamra recently spoke about Gina and Emily’s antics this season on Two T’s in a Pod , saying that ultimately, they’re not “housewives material.” If we were talking about their first two seasons , then I would agree with Tammy Sue here. But this season, I think, they’re finally getting the hang of it all. Tamra however disagrees.

Tamra elaborated on Gina and Emily’s deficiencies as Housewives, saying, “Viewers are smart and they can see when someone is self-producing themselves. That brings me to Gina and Emily. Their scenes together are so rehearsed.” Okay, I can see some of what Tamra’s saying there. Emily and Gina are clearly real friends and they probably do plan what they want to do on camera together. And I can see a lot of Housewives doing some prep work before they go on TV . But according to Tamra, “this is dumb,” and “this is not Housewife material.”

Tamra shared that she’s, “starting to feel like [ Emily and Gina ] should be on Sesame Street or WeTV for their stupid little banter back forth.” Ouch! Obviously Tamra is not one to hold back an opinion, but it’s funny to hear her say this when Tamra and Vicki Gunvalson were famous for their banter. Actually, maybe she’s on to something here.

Tamra thinks that producers are “definitely making those two the new Tamra and Vicki . There’s no doubt about it in my mind.” I can see this, actually. The show needs women who are real friends. RHOC was amazing for so many seasons because Vicki and Tamra had a real rollercoaster of a friendship .

When it was bad, it was really really bad , but when their friendship was good, they were awesome on screen together. That type of relationship has been missing from the show since Tamra and Vicki got fired. Heather and Shannon aren’t going to form a real relationship anytime soon, so why not focus on Emily and Gina ?

Tamra says the problem with Emily and Gina’s banter is that, “I feel like it’s a little too rehearsed for me. I feel like they’re doing stuff just to do stuff. It’s a little bit little girl silly.” I have no doubt that Tamra’s misplacing some resentment here, but I also think she’s making some good points.

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF TAMRA’S COMMENTS? DO YOU THINK EMILY AND GINA ARE THE NEW TAMRA AND VICKI? DO EMILY AND GINA REHEARSE THEIR SCENES? ARE YOU WATCHING RHOC? DO YOU WANT TAMRA BACK?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

The post Tamra Judge Slams Gina Kirschenheiter And Emily Simpson For “Rehearsed Scenes”; Says They Aren’t “Housewife material” appeared first on Reality Tea .