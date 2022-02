(Undated) — MidAmerican Energy is proposing a wind farm of around 100 wind turbines in Mills and Pottawattamie counties as part of their effort to achieve a 100 percent renewable energy supply. But some residents in the path of the wind farm are concerned about how it will alter their community. Treynor farmer Corey Vorthmann says he believes the sound and light that wind turbines produce would be disruptive to residents. Charity Duey lives in Silver City and says the uncertainty of how the wind turbines may impact everything from the quality of life to migratory birds concerns her. Almost 800 people have joined a Facebook group dedicated to stopping the project. MidAmerican is in the process of gauging landowners’ interest and hopes to complete the project in 2024.

