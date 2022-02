iHeartMedia is leading a Series A investment round for Sounder, a podcast platform formed in 2019 by former Spotify and Google executives, the companies said on Wednesday. The investment will coincide with a commercial partnership between the two companies that will see iHeart’s 750+ original podcasts use Sounder’s technology to improve audience data insights and boost monetization. iHeart will also use Sounder’s automated advertising service, called Audio Data Cloud, that will allow advertisers to place ad spots more seamlessly in shows that fit with the company’s brand identity.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmbie Awards: Washington Post's 'Post Reports' Podcast Leads With 4...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO