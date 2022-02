With budget season in full swing, Sylva commissioners have begun discussing their priorities for how to spend taxpayer dollars in the 2022-2023 fiscal year. A few items are already determined. Allen Street slope repair , public restrooms and playground equipment at Bryson Park will all be possible through State Capital Infrastructure Funds , direct appropriations in the state budget. According to Town Manager Paige Dowling, Mayor Linda Sossamon worked closely with state representatives to secure this money.

SYLVA, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO