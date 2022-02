WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sandra Day O'Connor was nervous when she joined the Supreme Court in 1981 as the nation's first female justice. "It's all right to be the first to do something, but I didn't want to be the last woman on the Supreme Court," O'Connor said in 2012. "If I took the job and did a lousy job it would take a long time to get another one, so it made me very nervous about it."

