ChristianaCare acquiring Crozer Health System

NEWARK — A Letter Of Intent has been signed by ChristianaCare Health System and Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., paving the way for ChristianaCare to acquire Crozer Health from Prospect.

Once finalized, the Letter Of Intent means ChristianaCare, which also owns Union Hospital in Elkton, will add Crozer-Chester Medical Center and three other Pennsylvania facilities to its holdings.

“ChristianaCare and Crozer Health have been serving the people of Northern Delaware, Southeast Pennsylvania and parts of Maryland and New Jersey as neighbors for many years,” said Janice E. Nevin, M.D., MPH, ChristianaCare president and CEO. “We welcome this opportunity to explore a closer relationship with an organization that shares our commitment to value and service to the community.”

Officials expect the acquisition to be finalized in the fall of 2022. Details of the agreement are still being worked out according to ChristianaCare.

The Letter Of Intent states ChristianaCare would also acquire all the real estate including ambulatory centers, medical office buildings, outpatient services and physician clinics. Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Springfield Hospital in Springfield, and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park are also part of the same acquisition, pending regulatory approval.

“The pandemic has demonstrated the vital importance of working together to meet the clinical needs of the communities we serve,” said Kevin M. Spiegel, FACHE, CEO of Crozer Health. “We are excited by the potential to join these two great organizations so that we can continue to provide the high-quality, accessible care that our communities – Delaware County and beyond – rely on.”

Crozer Health has 4,000 employees, which would also become part of the ChristianaCare system.

Meanwhile, a Chester County Court of Common Pleas judge ordered Tower Health to go back to the table with Canyon Atlantic Partners LLC and restart the process of the sale of Jennersville and Brandywine Hospitals. Jennersville closed at the end of 2021 and Brandywine closed Jan. 31, leaving what community leaders have described as “a health care desert” in Chester County.

The original deal fell apart in November, resulting in Canyon filing an injunction against Tower Health, arguing that Tower had violated the agreement’s terms by canceling negotiations without advanced notice. A spokesperson for Tower Health countered that Canyon had “not demonstrated the necessary regulatory and operational preparedness, nor validated its financial ability, to complete this transaction.”

Judge Edward Griffith, according to published reports, ruled Tower’s cancellation of the deal “null and void.” He gave both parties 90 days to return to the table and complete the sale.