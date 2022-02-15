ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE UPDATES: U.S. eyes medals in freeski slopestyle, more results from Day 12 of Winter Olympics

WSLS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach and every day of the 2022 Winter Games, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated overnight with the biggest stories from across the competition landscape. This article will be refreshed throughout the night, so be sure to check back. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page...

www.wsls.com

WSLS

Irene Schouten wins women's mass start for third gold medal of Olympics

Irene Schouten of the Netherlands won the women's mass start for her third individual speed skating gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Saturday. Schouten previously won the women's 3000m plus 5000m events and collected a bronze medal in the women's team pursuit. The 29-year-old is the second Dutch speed skater to earn four medals at a single Olympics after Ireen Wuest collected five in 2014.
SPORTS
WSLS

U.S. skaters appeal to CAS to have team medals awarded

Nine American figure skaters have asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to rule that they can receive the silver medals they won in the team event before the end of the 2022 Winter Olympics, the court confirmed on Saturday. CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb said the hearing was...
POLITICS
WSLS

Two-woman recap: Meyers Taylor wins bronze, makes Olympic history

TWO-WOMAN BOBSLED MEDALISTS AT THE 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS. SILVER: Mariama Jamanka/Alexandra Burghardt, GER, (+ 0.77) BRONZE: Elana Meyers Taylor/Sylvia Hoffman, USA, (+ 1.52) WATCH FULL EVENT REPLAY: HEATS 1 AND 2 | HEATS 3 AND 4 | SEE FINAL RESULTS. Bobsled records shattered like thin ice during the final heats...
SPORTS
WSLS

Bart Swings wins men's mass start, Belgium's first Winter Olympic gold since 1948

Bart Swings won the men's mass start speed skating event on Saturday to give Belgium its first Winter Olympic gold medal since 1948. He set the peloton's pace for most of the race and was in second place going into the final turn. He sprinted on the outside to capture the lead less than three seconds before crossing the finish line.
SPORTS
WSLS

How Swede it is: At long last, Sweden finally wins Olympic men's curling gold

Sweden versus Great Britain in the Olympic men's curling gold medal game pitted veterans versus newcomers, the world’s best versus the next generation, defending Olympic silver medalists versus the team looking to unseat them. All but one member of Sweden’s team is older than all members of Great Britain’s...
SPORTS
WSLS

Layden: Complicated Olympic Games provide both amazement and challenges

Let’s get this out of the way up front: The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, have been messy. Maybe there’s a better descriptive: Something stronger like "ugly," or something more merciful, like "uneven." Trying to split the difference here, to accommodate a range of viewpoints. It really does depend significantly on what your Olympic priors were, and what you’ve come to expect from the Games. But, broadly: A difficult host nation (being kind here), a pandemic, very few fans, little natural snow, a U.S. star skier unexpectedly struggling every other day and talking about it in a way that was both refreshing and uncomfortable at the same time and very much tethered to the ongoing discussion of Olympic athletes, pressure and mental health; and that was all just the backdrop to a giant international doping controversy that grew into a referendum on age limits and the mercenary exploitation of young girls for medals and whatever else.
SPORTS
WSLS

Germans hold top-two spots midway through four-man bobsled

German sleds sit in the top-two positions after the first two runs in the four-man bobsled. Francesco Friedrich piloted the top time of 1:57.00, and he is just 0.03 seconds ahead of fellow countryman Johannes Lochner. Freidrich is the reigning gold medalist in the event and also defended his gold...
SPORTS
WSLS

Team effort helps Sweden win women’s curling bronze medal

Curling is a team sport, and Sweden needed the entire team to defeat Switzerland Saturday and win the Olympic women’s curling bronze medal. All Sweden had to do was land a stone in the 4-foot on the final throw of the tenth to win. The throw out of skip Anna Hasselborg’s hand was light, and was in danger of not making it. It took all four sweepers to warm the ice just enough to get the stone down the ice, but their efforts were rewarded with a draw for one and a 9-7 win for the bronze medal.
SPORTS
WSLS

Is figure skating over at the 2022 Olympics?

Trying to find out if the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics has ended?. Watch the final competitive session of figure skating -- the pairs free skate -- at 6 a.m. ET Saturday, Feb. 19, on USA Network and stream it live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock. If the...
SPORTS
WSLS

2022 Olympic figure skating in review: ROC dominates medals, conversation

Headlines during the 2022 Winter Olympics were overtaken by an issue that occurred off the ice: Kamila Valieva’s positive drug test from Dec. 25 that came to light on Feb. 8 after she had competed in the team event. Figure skating was then marred by debate surrounding whether Valieva...
SPORTS
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Sports
WSLS

Ranking the most dominant athletes at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games

Ranking the most dominant gold medalists at the Olympics, statistically speaking, (maximum of one entry per sport)... Canadian teammate Brianne Jenner was tournament MVP, and Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice in the semifinal and final, but here’s the argument for Nurse: She had the most tournament points despite playing fewer minutes than Jenner and Poulin, led all forwards in plus-minus and had a slightly higher faceoff percentage than Jenner.
SPORTS
WSLS

2022 Olympic bobsled in review: Germany and USA golden, Meyers Taylor rollercoaster ends with two medals

For a largely obscure sport — at least to almost everyone who isn't German — bobsled nearly stole the show at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The men's two- and four-man races, as well as the two-woman competition, primarily demonstrated Germany's sliding sport dominance at these Games. Through luge, skeleton, and bobsled, Germany won nine of 10 possible gold medals; bobsled pilot Friedrich Francesco earned two, while Laura Nolte clinched one.
SPORTS
WSLS

Chinese pair Sui Wenjing and Han Cong look golden from any perspective

You can look at the pairs skating final on the micro level, poring over the dozens of numbers on the score sheet, and you will find the mathematical differences that accounted for the outcome. Or you can look at it on the macro level, seeing the forest instead of the...
MUSIC
WSLS

Most dramatic finishes at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games

Whether it was a photo finish, come-from-behind victory or an unexpected result, there were some dramatic finishes at the 2022 Winter Games. Below are a few of the most memorable from these Games. Double measurement in extra ends eliminates Canada. Canada’s attempt to defend their Olympic title in mixed doubles...
SPORTS
WSLS

Diggins shares her recipe for a strong race mentality in light of mass start

Jessie Diggins has one more chance to win Olympic hardware at the 2022 Winter Olympics in the 30km women’s freestyle mass start on Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. ET. Diggins will go up against some of the biggest stars of the cross-country skiing competition including Norway’s Therese Johaug and ROC’s Natalya Nepryayeva.
SPORTS
WSLS

Germany's Friedrich defends four-man gold

FOUR-MAN BOBSLED MEDALISTS AT THE 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS. SILVER: Team Lochner, GER, (+ 0.37) BRONZE: Team Kripps, CAN, (+ 0.79) WATCH FULL EVENT REPLAYS: HEATS 1 AND 2 | HEATS 3 AND 4 | SEE FINAL RESULTS. In the final bobsled race of the 2022 Winter Games, Germany struck gold...
SPORTS
WSLS

Finland takes down ROC, wins first-ever Olympic hockey gold

For the first time in Olympic history, Finland is taking home a hockey gold medal. The Finnish men took down the ROC by a score of 2-1 early Sunday morning, powered by the strong play of goaltender Harri Sateri and some stingy play in the defensive zone. The Finns appeared...
HOCKEY

